SUMAILI EXPLAINS WHY SHE WANTS TO PROPOSE DRESS CODE

“We want to reduce sexual offences”

Instead of legalising prostitution, we thought it ideal to introduce dress code especially for our women which will not only reduce prostitution but reduce sexual offences such as rape, Minister of National guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has said. Ms Sumaili said some men rape women because of the seductive dressing and the dress code will curtail that.