SUMAILI EXPLAINS WHY SHE WANTS TO PROPOSE DRESS CODE
“We want to reduce sexual offences”
Instead of legalising prostitution, we thought it ideal to introduce dress code especially for our women which will not only reduce prostitution but reduce sexual offences such as rape, Minister of National guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has said. Ms Sumaili said some men rape women because of the seductive dressing and the dress code will curtail that.
Put the economy back on track.
Let our women be. Spend time to regulate and monitor fake one con men of gold.
Prostitution is not unique to Zambia. I don’t need to remind you that prostitution is the oldest trade mankind has ever indulged in.
Useless fake religious minister. Introduce dress code? Whet÷? In a democratic country? If you like wrapping yourself in bubu do not force it on the women of this country. Why is your voice not heard when people are shot in cold blood when a person is not allowed to attend a funeral? HYPOCRITE you will be judged by Man and by God.
Talk of shooting stealing gassing and rigging going on in PF not dresses .When they killed citizen you were happy and quite you stand up and talk useless things of rape please love your neighbour as yourself.Death first if you tell us who shot then we shall hear you