“REMAIN STEADFAST, GIVE YOUR PARLIAMENTARIANS MAXIMUM SUPPORT,” KAMPYONGO URGES PF MEMBERS

…says the PF MPs will conduct themselves in an honourable and dignified manner worthy of the decorum of the house unlike the way the UPND MPs used to conduct themselves while in opposition…

Wed. Sept 8, 2021.

Shiwang’andu lawmaker Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has advised the general membership of the Patriotic Front to give support to their 59 Members of Parliament as they execute their mandate as lawmakers.

Hon. Kampyongo observed that some Members of the Patriotic Front have not been giving their Parliamentarians the support they require stating that it is rather regrettable because they are presently dealing with issues such as petitions on their seats and several of their Councillors seats .

He said the PF MPs are determined to represent their party to the best of their abilities and in an honourable and dignified manner .

He reminded the general membership of the PF that when the current government was in opposition, they would walk out of the house instead of staying to deliberate important matters which they as PF Members and the general public always frowned upon as gross misconduct because they would get free allowances.

He said the PF MPs would not behave in that way but would always ensure that they debate appropriately in Parliament on behalf of their constituents and the people of Zambia ,which is the reason they were voted to parliament by the people.

Hon. Kampyongo has since urged Members of the PF to trust the process of rebranding that the party is going through.

He said all members are very important and valued and has thanked them profoundly for being committed to the Party thus far .

Hon. Kampyongo said this in a phone interview with Smart Eagles this evening .