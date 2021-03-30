REMAIN STRONG WE ARE ABOUT TO CROSS THE READ SEA, KITWE DISTRICT CHAIRMAN ELVIS NKANDU.

Kitwe District Chairman Mr Elvis Nkandu has advised the people of Kamakonde to remain strong as they wait to cross the read sea.

Adressing scores of Kamakonde residents, Chairman Nkandu wondered why some people can still support PF knowing too well how they have brought poverty and misery in kamakonde and the Country at large. ” Lunshi wachimpwena bamushikile kumo nechitumbi, I’m not surprised that we have people who can still say pamaka…. even the devil still has support anyway,” he Said, ” Namupapata don’t exchange your votes Cards with money from PF, that is your money! get it but don’t vote for them.”

Further Chairman Nkandu directed every member present at the meeting to go flat out to campaign for Hakainde Hichilema and UPND to every registered voter. He said the people of kamakonde should know that PF has failed. ” How can a big Community like kamakonde with a population close to 20,000 people have a clinic and a Police Post that closes at 18:00hrs?” he asked.” As if that is not enough, imiti namo tamwaba,surely how can you say we have leaders and still dream of supporting PF?”

Mr Nkandu reminded the people that a community with a bigger population , resident’s still send their school Children to Kalulushi to acquire Secondary school.These elections are about the future of kamakonde and the Country at large,do a right thing come 12th August 2021.

Mr Nkandu also thanked those who joined upnd from PF and encouraged them to be focused because change is inevitable.

The meeting was attended by branch, ward, aspiring Candidate and Kitwe District Management Committee.

UPND MEDIA TEAM