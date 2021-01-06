‘REMEMBER WHO IS GIVING YOU EMPOWERMENT WHEN IN THE BALLOT BOX’ – HAMUKALE REMINDS YOUTHS

Southern Province Minister, Dr. Edify Hamukale has challenged youths to remember who is giving them empowerment when voting this year.

Hamukale said this in his speech during the handover 8 Million Kwacha to youths in the region under the K470 Million Multi-sectoral Empowerment Fund on Tuesday in Choma.

He says the developmental projects that government has embarked on shows that the Patriotic Front, (PF) led government deserves another mandate this year.

The provincial minister further challenged young people to take advantage of the money to improve their living standards and create employment to contribute to the country’s economy.

Hamukale says government still has other application letters of groups that would benefit in the next phase of the program.

He has since encouraged youths to continue applying because the money is meant for all Zambians in the youthful stage of life.

Meanwhile, Musokotwane Compassionate Ministries Zambia, (MCMZ) Director, Genious Musokotwane says the funds will help build the capacity of the farm to produce and export crops to the SADC region.

Musokotwane, a member of the Patriotic Front’s National Youth Executive Committee.