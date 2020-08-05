If there is one African leader the world can’t forget easily, it certainly has to do with Idi Amin.

He was certainly to be ruthless in his dealings but our attention today is the letter it’s believed he wrote to the queen.

And it began like this;

“My majesty Mr. Queen Sir, horrible ministers and members of parliament, invented Guests, ladies under gentlemen. I hereby thank you completely… Mr. Queen, sir; and also what he has done for me and my fellow Uganda who come with me.

We have really eaten very much. And we are fed up completely:And also very thanks to you keenly open up from all windows: so that those plenty climates can come into lunch.

But before I go back to my country with a plane from the Entebbe airport of London I wish to invitation you Mr. Queen, to become home to Uganda so that we can also revenge on you .

You will eat a full cow:and also feel up your stomach and walk with difficult because of full stomach completely. Even when you want to rest at night; I will make sure that you sleep on top of me in the top up stairs of my mansion completely so that you can enjoy all the gravity of fresh air.

If I leave the presidency my predecessor will rule for life.

“But now am sorry because I have to tell you that I have made a shortcall on you only. But next time I shall make a long call on you to last the whole moon completely. Thank you very much to allow me to undress you completely before these extinguished ladies undergentlemen sir.

Lastly but not list, I ask the band to play our international anthem of the republic of Uganda and also the British international anthem. Your majesty sir, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and from the bottoms of all the people of Uganda.

Below are his favourite quotes

1. “I am not a politician but a professional soldier. I am, therefore, a man of few words and I have been brief through my professional career.”

2. If we knew the meaning to everything that is happening to us, then there would be no meaning.

3. In any country there must be people who have to die. They are the sacrifices any nation has to make to achieve law and order.

4. I am the hero of Africa

5. My mission is to lead the country out of a bad situation of corruption, depression and slavery. After I rid the country of these vices, I will then organize and supervise a general election of a genuinely democratic civilian government.

6. Politics is like boxing — you try to knock out your opponents.

7. I’m a good Muslim and I’m only interested in Islam

8. I myself consider myself the most powerful figure in the world

9. Although some people felt Adolf Hitler was bad, he was a great man and a real conqueror whose name would never be forgotten

10. You cannot run faster than a bullet.