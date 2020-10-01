B Flow Writes:

REMEMBERING DAEV..

The first time I heard Daev’s voice was on a song called ‘Kali Nu Nu Nu’ by Tosta. What fascinated me the most was the uniqueness and smoothness of his voice.

A few years later, I saw him typing in a WhatsApp group where we were discussing the beginning of the Kwacha Music Awards in 2017. I saved his number and kept it for future use. I must say I was impressed with his grammar and maturity but still never got the chance to meet him that year.

In 2019, God blessed me with a golden opportunity to finally meet Daev when he came to Music for Change/Chant-It-On Empire Studio accompanied by Yo Maps and Jazzy Boy. I was and I am still humbled to note that the hit song ‘Meant To Be’ by Daev featuring Yo Maps was recorded and produced under my roof. My team and I will forever be proud to be a part of Daev’s great legacy.

The second and last time I met Daev was at Mag 44’s studio in August this year when he stopped by with H-Mac.

Despite meeting him twice only, I was and I’m still a huge fan of his music.

Go well Daev Zambia and whisper to P-Jay that I miss him. Return If Possible (R.I.P).