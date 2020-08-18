Remembering President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa (September 3rd, 1948-August 19th, 2008)

Wednesday 19th August, 2020, will be the 12th Anniversary since Zambia’s third President, Dr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa died at the age of 59.

On August 19, 2008, President Mwanawasa died at the Hospital D’instruction Des Armées Percy, Clamart, in France after suffering a stroke.

Earlier he was attending the African Union Conference in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh, when he suffered the stroke on June 30th, 2008 and was evacuated to the military hospital in France.

What are your memories of his leadership? What milestones did he achieve? What is your view of his leadership style?

MHSRIEP.