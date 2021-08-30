Chilufya Tayali writes….

WHEN GOD ACTS, YOU CAN’T EVEN HOLD YOURSELF TOGETHER – KAJOBA IS A GOOD EXAMPLE

The New Inspector General could not believe it that he was being sworn-in as IG after being dismissed in what I may call very unfair circumstances when he was commissioner in 2015.

The man was too emotional that he was shaking more than the paper he held in his hands. This is what God can do, He can lift you even when others have rejected you.

Again we see the patience and compassion of HH, he asked someone to read for him.

CONGRATULATIONS SIR AND THANKS TO HH FOR THE APPOINTMENT!