REMOVE MY FRONT TEETH IF HH WINS THE PRESIDENCE – HAMUKALE

Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale, has predicted that President Edgar Lungu will win this year’s elections without a re-run.

Dr Hamukale has therefore encouraged other UPND members to leave the opposition party because it has nothing to offer. Meanwhile, Dr Hamukale has offered his 4 front teeth to be removed if HH wins the presidency in August this year.

According to Dr Hamukale, President Lungu would emerge victorious with over 60% due to his development agenda and commitment to improving the living standards in the country.