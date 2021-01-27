By CIC PF Reporter.

REMOVE PRESIDENTIAL LIMIT TO ALLOW LUNGU TO RULE FOREVER.

Social Media idiot Chilufya Tayali says there is need to remove the presidential term limit to enable president Edgar Lungu to continue ruling beyond his tenure.

Tayali who is President Lungu’s Supporter but runs a political party called EEP says a good president such as Edgar Lungu must not be restricted to rule hence the need to remove the two term limit.

This follows his Press Aide statement that President Lungu will only go upto 2026 conrary to media reports that he will go beyond 2026.

Tayali in his statement posted on his facebook page says there is no need to apologise what matters is the country holding elections like in Uganda where Yoweri Museveni has been ruling that country since 1986.