BY CENTRAL PROVINCE PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN- HONOURABLE RODGERS KATEULE.

REMOVE YOUR KNEE ON THE THROAT OF OUR DEMOCRACY, WE CANNOT BREATHE!!

Days come days go and an element of good governance called democracy has been wilting, shrinking, and dying at alarming rates.

Our democracy has been attacked by a pack of wolves from the PF cartel. Our democratic elements like freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly under the ruling party has become crippled, it’s a helpless and hopeless child seated on a wheelchair.

Last month it was UPND deputy SG Mr mucheleka and two others, last week it was our alliance partner president kambwili, followed by his wife and daughter and honourable Don Mwenda. Yesterday it was sesheke MP honourable Romeo kangombe, today its Mubita C.Nawa. is it a coincidence that only those with different schools of thoughts with the intention of providing checks and balances are being summoned, detained and arrested? No

It’s simply calculated and well timed moves by the PF, they are abusing government machinery to pounce and instill fear to those who have distinguished themselves as the voices of the voiceless and whose primary motive is to offer checks and balances for a more transparent and accountable Zambia.

What then must we do to end this assault on the democracy that our forefathers died for? We must not only desire, we must be strong and act in unison.

We must fight for our democratic independence and it’s a pity that our own countrymen and women have conquered us.

We need to fight for that which our forefathers died for during their quest for independence.

Our young, energetic and vibrant young people must join hands and take the lead in denouncing the diabolical acts of the ruling party if they are to secure their future and the future of those yet to be born. Each time we ignore the unfair treatment of our zambian brothers and sisters we forget that one day these oppressors will come after us and our loved ones and any society whose people are in constant slumber as their future is getting ripped apart will never realize her potential.

Genuine clergy men, leaders from different CSOs and other organisations must strongly condemn the current unfairness and the perpetrators.

The same way the men of God appear for the hypocritical day of national prayer that’s the way the must turn up in numbers to correct ECL. The same way politically biased CSOs turn up to petition ECL on backdoor staged petitions, that’s the same way they should come forth to speak strongly against unjust behaviour of PF.

Zambia must come together to demand for the full restoration of our dying democracy and this should serve as a lesson to all those who were dribbled to think that PF meant well.

Let us vote wisely in 2021 and endorse HH as president because he is the strong, knowledgeable and visionary package Zambia deserves to achieve greatness.

CIC PRESS TEAM