Government says it is on course to reopen schools for examination classes for primary and secondary schools on 1st June, 2020, as announced by President Edgar Lungu during his recent address to the nation.

And Government says it is procuring 1.3 million masks for learners as classes resume on 1st June, 2020.

Meanwhile, Government has guided that each class will be allowed a maximum of 25 pupils in line with the requirement of social distancing.

General Education Minister David Mabumba has since announced a revised timetable for the schools leading to the examinations at the end of the year.

Announcing the revised timetable, Mr. Mabumba said the second term for the examination classes will now run from 1st June to 28th August, 2020 after which they will take a two-week break.

He was speaking during a joint press briefing hosted by Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya at her office in Lusaka today.

He said Grade 9 external examinations will run from 31st August to 28th September while GCE examinations will commence on 31st August and end on 15th September, 2020.

Mr. Mabumba further added that the third term is expected to resume on 14th September, 2020 and end on 4th December, 2020.

In this regard, Mr. Mabumba said Grade 7 examinations will run from 21st to 24th December, 2020, while Grade 9 internal examinations will run from 7th December, 2020 to 15th December, 2020.

He added that grade 12 examinations will run from 14th to 30th December, 2020.

The Minister stressed that the Government will ensure that schools are ready and able to accommodate the pupils going back to school by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to prevent any possible spread of covid-19 in schools.

The Minister said Provincial Education Officers (PEOs) and District Education Board Secretaries (DEBs) countrywide have commenced physical inspection of schools to ensure they are ready for re-opening on 1st June.

“While the ministry has a key responsibility in ensuring that children are safe when they return to school, parents too, have an equally important role to play by sensitizing their children on the health guidelines to prevent the coronavirus,” he said.

At the same function, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya urged the public to take personal responsibility of their health.

“This is time for every household to take personal hygiene very seriously by educating their children on preventive measures to avoid contracting the disease,” said Ms. Siliya.

She said parents should take up the responsibility of educating their children on being safe in the face of COVID-19.

In his forth address to the nation on covid-19, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu announced that schools would reopen on 1st June, 2020.

“As much as all classes are important for the education of our children, we must cautiously and strategically manage the reopening of school in light of covid-19. It is for this reason that in the context of the new normal, I am directing that the first classes to reopen will be primary and secondary school examination classes on 1st June, 2020 on condition that schools enforce all public health guidelines, regulations and certification,” said President Lungu.

Press and Public Relations Unit

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Service

21st May, 2020