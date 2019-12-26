Patriotic Front (PF) Founding Member Edwin Lifwekelo has said that the Party is extremely shocked by what they described as a staged and malicious reporting to the Anti-Corruption Commission of Nkoloma Ward Councillor and President Edgar Lungu’s Daughter, Ms. Tasila Lungu, by Lt Col. Panji Kaunda.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Lifwekelo said that the party is aware that Lt. Col Kaunda has resolved to fight President Lungu because he feels sidelined.

There are reports that Lt. Col Kaunda, who is the first born son of first republican President, Kenneth Kaunda, reported the shielding of Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, over the alleged fencing of gazetted Forest Number 70 by Lands minister Jean Kapata and her permanent secretary Ndashe Yumba to the ACC.

According to the letter dated December 17, 2019, addressed to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director-General and filed with the Commission’s offices in Chipata, the allegations are that approximately 3 790 hectares of Forest P70, also known as Chimutengo Forest in Sinda District, was being fenced off by a private farm allegedly owned by Miss Tasila Lungu, and gates had been erected at the entrances of both the private land and the main gate of the forest,

Col Panji stated that efforts to get Lands and Environmental Protection Minister Kapata and her Permanent Secretary Yumba to act on the matter had proved futile, despite meeting and formally complaining to them.

Col Panji said all the possible avenues to get clarification on the matter had been unsuccessful, hence the decision to write to the Commission.

“It is an offence for anyone to enter a forest without authority or permit according to the forestry act, and that anyone found breaking this law is bound to be punished,” Col Panji stated. “The fence did not come up overnight it took months to finish and everyone who has driven past the forest including the local community should have seen it, including the officers from the forestry department.”

Col Panji wondered why the project was allowed to continue to its completion when no authority was given.

Below if PF’s Lufwekelo full response on the matter

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, 25th December 2019

PANJI’S STAGED REPORTING OF MS TASILA LUNGU TO ACC: WE KNOW ALL ABOUT HIS DARK CORNER MEETINGS WITH THE OPPOSITION – HE MUST DO THE HONOURABLE THING AND LEAVE THE PARTY AS OPPOSED TO MASQUERADING AS PF

By Edwin Lifwekelo

From the outset it is important to establish that we would like to hold Lt. Col. Panji Kaunda in high esteem, as we acknowledge his contribution to the Patriotic Front (PF).

Lt. Col Kaunda is former President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s first born son, and it’s common sense that he has not lived up to the expected standards of how a responsible son should take care of his father and family. Lt. Col Kaunda knows too well the extent to which President Edgar Lungu has taken care of the old man and the Kaunda family at large. But we are aware that Lt. Col Kaunda has resolved to fight President Lungu because he feels sidelined despite all that he is doing for the Kaunda family.

This is particularly why we are extremely shocked by the staged and malicious “reporting” to the ACC of Nkoloma Ward Councillor Ms. Tasila Lungu by Lt Col. Kaunda.

What we find even more outrageous, is the betrayal not only to the Patriotic Front and the majority of Zambians, but more significantly Panji’s treachery to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the first family.

We are at pains to engage him in this manner, also because of the immense respect we hold for his father and Zambia’s founding President Kenneth David Kaunda, who surely does not deserve any stress from an inconsiderate son.

Panji Kaunda knows how it is to be betrayed. He knows fully well the witchhunt that saw his father being falsely accused and detained on trumped up charges on that fateful Christmas day of 1997.

And now twenty two years later, Panji wants to use the Christmas season to launch an un-substantiated witch-hunt on a member of the first family. This is supposed to be the season of “Peace on Earth and Goodwill to all men”; but Panji has no good will for His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Patriotic Front. What he has is ill-will and Judas mischief.

The malice, ill-will and ridiculous persecution of Ms Lungu is a manifestation of Panji Kaunda’s sour grapes against a man who has gone out of his way to take care of his old man.

Nothing under the sun is hidden. We already know that Panji Kaunda is in an unholy alliance with Hakainde Hichilema on one hand to mobilise for UPND in Eastern Province while at the same time working with former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and using a named Lusaka-based self-acclaimed “media guru”. We have all details of their meetings and schemes. He has been planted to fight PF from within and when time is “ripe”, he will jump ship to join UPND.

We challenge Lt Col. (Rtd) Panji Kaunda to do the honourable thing and leave the Party as opposed to masquerading as PF, when he and a few other sour grapes are bitter against President Lungu.

Given the integrity of his father’s legacy, and the goodwill and integrity of President Edgar Lungu and the First Family, Panji should be the last person to play dirty.

Edwin Lifwekelo

Founding Patriotic Secretary General & Former UPND Deputy Spokesperson