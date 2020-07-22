REPORTS CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT HH HAS VOWED TO FIRE PF SYMPATHIZERS FROM THE CIVIL SERVICE ARE FALSE, MALICIOUS AND MERE PF PROPAGANDA.

BY: CASTROL KAFWETA | TUE JUL 21 2020 |-

Fellow citizens! We have noted with great concern the fake, misleading, and unfounded reports circulating on social media on PF blogs that our incoming Republican president Hakainde Hichilema has threatened to fire all Patriotic Front PF sympathizers including their members.



We strongly urge the general public to treat such propaganda manufactured by the desperate Sunday Chanda and the Patriotic Front with the contempt they deserve. Our Bally! Your Bally understands and sympathizes with the Civil Servants and their suffering is the main reason why UPND is geared to form government next year.



If you’re a PF member or sympathizer and you have the right qualifications for the job, why should HH fire you? On what grounds will the president fire you? You and I knows that every job in government have specific requirements that are needed and those who meet the requirements takes the job but this is not the case in PF. Cadres with no qualifications are the ones being recruited leaving out people with qualifications. This is what we’re coming to correct and not to abuse people who are rightfully occupying a job.



As UPND, we do understand that it is the civic duty and right of every citizen of Zambia to participate in political and public affairs of this country. We do recognize, respect and will continue to fulfill the right of citizens to belong to their political parties of their choice regardless of the position or job they have in government. It’s their right and in no way will president HH abuse civil servants because they support or belong to other political parties.

We wish to consort our reasoning with that of the PF Propagandist that affiliation with PF, NDC, FDD or indeed DP is not an offence, it is a democratic right in as much as it is to belong to the mighty UPND. As such, we would not be so stupid as the PF who have been abusing civil servants who are perceived to be UPND sympathizers. We’re a party of intellectuals and we’re founded on the predicate of the rule of law.



Fellow country men and women! I want to categorically state here that president Hakainde Hichilema will be too busy with significant national issues that will not allow him to waste his time in identifying who’s PF, DP, or NDC because the president will focus his energy and time in ensuring that Education is made affordable for everyone to access and that the price of commodities such as Mealie meal, Cooking oil, fuel, ZESCO units, and Fertilizers are reduced to suit the common man in Zambia.



To our Civil Servants! I wish to mention to you that Sunday Chanda and the Patriotic Front PF do not mean well for you. You’re the living testimonies to understand what I am talking about.



In the UPND government, all civil servants will have lowest loan interest, sponsorship for school will be reintroduced, salaries will be increased by more than 5%. UPND government will be the only government in the history of Zambia where your works and inputs will be valued and rewarded with good pay and respect.

Our government will be blind to such allegations being made by Edgar Lungu through his Propagandist Sunday Chanda and Dora Siliya.



The nation must understand that president Hakainde Hichilema was very categorical when he stated that employment will be based on qualification not on tribal lines. This is the point that Sunday Chanda and his colleagues in PF misunderstood and have since resorted to capitalize on this very important statement.

Surely, will you be in support if UPND started recruiting unqualified people in the civil service?



How would you feel if you applied for a Job with the necessary requirements and we pick a unqualified candidate leaving you out?



This is exactly what the PF government under the leadership of president Edgar Lungu are doing. They are recruiting cadres without any qualification into the civil service such as the Zambia Police, Zambia Army, ZNS, ZRA and many other government institutions.

Is this what you want to see in the UPND government??