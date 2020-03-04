President Edgar Lungu has held an emergency cabinet meeting amidst fears of coronavirus outbreak, reports Martha Banda.

Yesterday, the country was in a panic as they were reports of suspected coronavirus incidence in Choma, the provincial capital of Southern province. The suspect victim is reported to have just come from India.

But during an emergency meeting held at State House President Lungu said the country had not recorded any coronavirus incidence.

The Zambian leader also announced in a statement below posted on his Facebook page measure his government has put in place including an emergency fund.

Fellow Citizens,

Today I called for an urgent Cabinet meeting at which the global problem that has besieged the world in the past few weeks , the coronavirus, was seriously discussed.

As we are all aware, due to the rapid and wide geographic spread of the virus outside China, aided by the ease of air transport, on 30th January 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Emergency of International Concern (PEIC). The implication of such is that Member States of the WHO are obliged to respond and abide by the International Health Regulations to facilitate of international spread of disease.

In light of this, Zambia is expected to put in place measures to prevent, detect and respond to any potential outbreak of COVID-19.

Let me hasten to state that from the time the COVID-19 outbreak was declared, Zambia has not recorded any of the disease.

In view of the above, Cabinet sitting this morning approved the following:

The creation of a contingency fund for emergency preparedness, prevention and mitigation measures against the new Coronavirus Disease outbreak to timely protect the public from social, economic and cultural effects that the disease may cause.

Through the Zambia National Public Health Institute has put in measures in terms of preparedness for mitigation of a COVID -19 outbreak such as training of multi-sectoral multidisciplinary teams as rapid responders; training of healthcare workers in clinical case management; intensified disease surveillance at points of entry including airports and in health facilities; developed and distributed guidelines for follow up of all travellers returning from high risk areas; procured and prepositioned Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) In strategic high risk areas and identified isolation facilities to be used in case of any eventualities.

My Government will work to ensure the Zambian population is protected from the COVID-19.

Leader of the main opposition Hakainde Hichilema early this week called on President Lungu’s government to put up some measure to prevent the deadly disease that has claimed lives especially I’m China where it was first recorded.

Hichilema also urged government to consider suspending all flights from China just like Kenya had done.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that if the enters Africa it will kill millions because of the poor healthcare system.