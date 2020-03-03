By Logic Lukwanda

The Ministry of Health has refuted reports suggesting that Zambia has confirmed three corona-virus cases.

Online media reports indicate that Zambia has confirmed three corona-virus cases with one Italian and two Zambians infected.

But Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama has told Phoenix News that the report is false and should be treated as such.

He has appealed to citizens with the tendency of circulating false news to avoid being excited over such a sensitive matter as it has potential to cause cross cutting consequences.

Dr Malama has assured citizens that as its stands, Zambia is free from the corona-virus outbreak and on high alert surveillance and response capacity has been enhanced to prevent the outbreak from reaching Zambia.

And Professor Victor Mukuka who is leading Zambia’s team in charge of prevention of the corona-virus outbreak has also refuted the report saying it is not correct as stringent measures and levels of preparedness have been escalated at all entry points.

Professor Mukuka who is also director of the Zambia National Public Health Institute has assured the nation that the measures put in place are enough to guard against the outbreak.

