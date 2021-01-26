REQUESTS FOR SEXUAL FAVOURS BY SOME MALE POLITICAL PARTY OFFICIALS FROM FEMALE ASPIRANTS IN EXCHANGE FOR ADOPTION ANGER YWCA

By Michael Kaluba

Revelations that some male political party officials are allegedly soliciting for sexual favours from female aspirants in exchange for adoption ahead of the August 12, 2021 general election has irked the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA).

YWCA Copperbelt Region Coordinator Sharon Chisanga tells phoenix news that these reports are not only disturbing but immoral and must be not allowed but exposed to safeguard the dignity of the women in politics.

Recent media reports indicate that the Zambia Association for Research and Development has unearthed a vice where male political party officials are allegedly soliciting for sexual favours from female aspirants before adopting them for the ballot ahead of the august 12, 2021 general election.

But Mrs. Chisanga has challenged victims of such advances from their male political party superiors to be firm and expose the culprits further calling for the safety of women in politics especially those aspiring to be adopted ahead of this years crucial elections.

Meanwhile, YWCA on the Copperbelt is encouraged by the number of woman who have so far shown interest to aspire for adoption as councilors, members of parliament council chairpersons and mayors ahead of the august polls.

