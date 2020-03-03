Given the constitutional court determination that the Speaker breached the law and acted illegally.

And also given that the contentious, unpopular and widely condemned Bill 10 will be tabled before parliament within the next few days it’s only reasonable that speaker Patrick Matibini resign from his position with immediate effect.

Matibini has lost all credibility, he is PF aligned and the Zambian people cannot trust him to handle the bill 10 issue with impartially and fairness.

He has a vested interest in it due to his PF affiliation.

On this basis as well he should resign from his position immediately so that a new Speaker can be elected and installed.