*RESIGN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT OR WE STAGE A PEACEFUL PROTEST AGAINST YOU WITH OR WITHOUT A POLICE PERMIT UPND YOUTHS ON THE COPPERBELT TELLS OFF ECZ CHAIRPERSON ESAU CHULU*

Addressing the media at the UPND Copperbelt secretariat yesterday provincial youth Chairperson Ronald Manenga, who is also Chimwemwe constituency aspiring candidate called for ECZ Chairperson Esau Chulu to resign on moral ground for his dishonest.

The copperbelt youth leader said it is inconceivable to have a judge in Esau Chulu to preside over the Electoral Commission of Zambia, a legal body that has opted to advance electoral illegalities.

The UPND Copperbelt youth Chairperson further sounded a warning and caution that a very peaceful protest shall be held in due course if ECZ chairperson Mr Esau Chulu does not pronounce his resignation on moral ground as soon as possible, with or without a police permit.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the online pre-registration of voter’s cards exercise.

Mr Manenga said the whole idea is absurd! It’s only people with ill intention can support such a incredible idea. Our nation Zambia is not good enough in terms of usage of Internet and so on. You will all agree with me that on top of that there is also another challenge of loadshedding which is an obstacle to that exercise. Not only that there are many people, millions of our citizens, who have no access to the Internet. Like in most rular areas, if not all.

Mr. Ronald Bwalya Manenga wondered and questioned how the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ will achieve its target of registering 9, 000 000 voters with that crazy idea also considering that ordinary mobile registration is scheduled to run for 34 days, from October 28, 2020 to November 30, 2020, instead of the prescribed period of three (3) months.

“Mwikala patalala mwine apatalalika ba Chulu. Ati ukwali insokwe takwafwile bantu. This country belong to all of us as citizens and we have a say in its affairs.” Said the copperbelt UPND youth Chairperson

