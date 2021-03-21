RESPECT GLOBAL ORDER OR FACE THE VIOLENT WORLD US WARNS CHINA AFTER ALASKA MEETING AS CHINA REFUSES TI BOW DOWN TO USA .

US Secretary said Chinese activities in places like Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, as well as economic coercion of US allies, threaten the rules-based order

In a scathing attack on China over its activities in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, as well as cyberattacks on the US and economic coercion of US allies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday warned Beijing of respecting global order or face a ‘more violent world’.

Blinken made these remarks after meeting his Chinese counterparts – Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi in Alaska, a key first meeting after the Biden administration came to power.

Blinken said the US intends to defend the “rules-based order that maintains global stability” without which there would be “much more violence in the world”. He said that Chinese activities in places like Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, as well as economic coercion of US allies, threaten the rules-based order. He also denied these affairs to be ‘internal matters’.

“Our administration is committed to leading with diplomacy to advance the interests of the United States and to strengthen the rules-based international order… That system is not an abstraction. It helps countries resolve differences peacefully, coordinate multilateral efforts effectively and participate in global commerce with the assurance that everyone is following the same rules.

The alternative to a rules-based order is a world in which might makes right and winners take all. And that would be a far more violent and unstable world for all of us,” he said.

China’s increasing aggression in the East and South China Seas and human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, designated as “genocide” by the US, has been condemned globally. Several countries have openly rebuked China for imposing repressive national security in Hong Kong and revamping the city’s electoral system.

Blinken had earlier called China “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century” and that President Joe Biden has vowed to “out-compete” with the country.

The US does not plan to shift from the tough position on Beijing taken by the former Trump administration, but Biden’s team plans to apply those tougher standards more effectively with the help of allies. “The games that China has played in the past to divide us or attempt to divide us are simply not going to work here,” CNN quoted an official as saying.

Blinken along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had recently visited South Korea and Japan to emphasise US unity with its Asian allies, while also taking a tough stance on China for human rights abuses. The meeting came after Russia and China announced their own bilateral gathering next week, a diplomatic show of force, highlighting their growing cooperation.

CIC PRESS TEAM