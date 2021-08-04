RESPECT THE OFFICE YOU WANT, OR ELSE YOU WILL NEVER GET TO THAT OFFICE- PASTOR BJ NGOSA CASTIGATES OPPOSITION

…..calls on Zambians to reject “leaders” desperate enough to use ‘magicians and witches’ masquerading as men of God to attain power..

Lusaka, Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

Prominent Zambian clergyman BJ Ngosa has called on the opposition UPND leader to respect the presidency if he is ever to ascend to that position.

Pastor Ngosa says the UPND leader has on countless occasions disrespected President Edgar Lungu and allowed for his followers to do the same and has never come out to condemn his followers’ violence, insults or disrespect agaunst the President, other citizens and women, but has instead supported them, calling some freedom fighters.

He said the behaviour of UPND supporters is not far from their leader’s behaviour because the followers only do what their leader has shown them, saying that if a leader is not showing respect neither will the followers.

“If you portray humility and respect, you will see that violence in this country will come down.” He said.

“We have history in this country where Sata vowed against Levy, until we saw Levy and Sata hold hands, the nation stopped having violence, I think it is the duty of those aspiring to be president of this country to respect the president and to honor the presidency, this is the reason I believe that some of them will never see the light of the presidency until they learn to respect that presidency.” Pastor Ngosa added.

“The anointing you do not respect, you will not benefit from, if you want to be president of the Republic of Zambia you must have respect for the current president because by the same measure you measure him, we will come and measure you.” He further said.

And Pastor Ngosa has called on Zambians to reject “leaders” that are using people masquerading as men of God when they infact are not.

He says Zambians must begin to interrogate the what type of spirit that some of the people aspiring for presidency want to use to lead the nation.

“We should be able to discern the spirit under which these people are speaking so that the nation is properly guided.” He said.

“You shall know them by their fruit, when did some of them start speaking against the president? When they were deported, when it became clear that they were womanizers, that they were men that were not living according to the standard of God and when the truth about the charms they were giving to people came out.” He said.

He emphasized that Zambia is a Christian nation and anything being propagated by anyone that is not Christian should not be condoned as it has the potential to throw the nation into spiritual confusion.

#SmartEagles2021