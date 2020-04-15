By Alexander Nkosi

🤔 RESPONSE TO AMBASSADOR MWAMBA’S LETTER ON THE ADVICE GIVEN BY ECONOMIC EXPERTS ON THE NEED FOR AN IMF PACKAGE.

One thing I like about Amassador Mwamba is that you can debate with him without attaching emotions. Hence I always feel excited to engage him on issues of national importance.

In response to the letter written by economic experts, Ambassador Mwamba writes:

Q1: MR. MWAMBA – Our foreign debt is $11.2 billion, and our GDP is $27.5 billion. Even when you include our local debt of $5billion to the calculation, it still doesn’t give you a debt crisis tag, that they band around as a matter of fact!

R1: RESPONSE – What makes it a crisis is not just basic calculation of ratios, we have to factor in other underlying issues. 91% of domestic revenue goes to wage bill and debt service leaving only 9%. Can we run all sectors on 9%? No! Can we even grow our economy on 9%? No! The result is that we have to borrow more every year, we end up borrowing more than we are actually paying back. This debt service does not include eurobonds principal payments. We have failed to manage a sinking fund, our reserves have been going down, taxes are high, the cost of production is high. In short we have created an environment which makes it difficult for the economy to grow. So if we cannot generate more revenue and we keep borrowing more to a point where debt service is choking other sectors, what do we call that?

Q2: MR. MWAMBA – Coming to the economy, we routinely overlook and underestimate the domestic potential of our economy and our people.

R2: RESPONSE – It is government that overlooks the domestic potential by always looking at foreigners. Check infrastructural development projects.

Q3: MR. MWAMBA – Yet so far our government has demonstrated that we can run our national budget from domestic resources and service both our local and foreign debts from domestic revenue (taxes and fees).

R3: RESPONSE – Wage bill and debt service take up 91% of domestic revenue leaving only 9%, are you saying we can run an economy on 9%? Our infrastructural projects are funded through borrowing and mostly from external sources. In the last six months of 2019 we borrowed $1b externally, K20b from domestic sources and accrued K6b arrears. How exactly are we demonstrating that we can run our national budget from domestic resources?

Q4: MR. MWAMBA – Yet we are so obessesed with Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) and splash attractive tax and other incentives to foreign firms to the detriment of growing our own local investors.

R4: RESPONSE – Why hasn’t government changed this? Those who have been advising government to do this are called bitter.

Q5: MR. MWAMBA – The culprits who crafted most of these policies are those eminent persons that took time to sign that open letter. Despite repeated evidence to show that these incentives to foreign firms have been regularly abused and we have had minimal developmental impact or return to our economy, the incentives are deceptively encouraged as the only way to exploit and develop our own resources.

R5: RESPONSE – Sir policies can be changed and improved. We have actually kept fiddling with the mining taxes. Mwanawasa implemented the windfall tax and we changed it. So it is not fixed, that is why every year in the budget we see changes. We are in charge and should not shift the blame. We are responsible for monitoring how investers are performing.

Q6: MR. MWAMBA- In Zambia, the mines produce about $5billion worth of minerals annually! Mining accounts for 12% of Zambia’s GDP and 70% of our total export value. Yet our tax returns on this huge natural resource are extremely poor because these eminent men signed treacherous mining agreements that protect the mine houses from paying any reasonable taxes.

R6: RESPONSE – Sir, taxes in the mining sector are not fixed and have kept changing. We are not implementing taxes set 20 years ago.We are responsible for the taxes we are implementing.

Q7: MR. MWAMBA – We actually have to pay VAT Refunds in millions of dollars on items mine houses purchase. Infact a mine house does not need to invest in the mine but merely wait for his VAT refunds and run mine operations from this source!

R7: RESPONSE – Sir, a VAT refund is money that is paid back to you that should not have been collected, It is not government’s money. In any case, it is government that decided to shelve the sales tax and continue with VAT after weighing pros and cons, so don’t blame these experts but government if you are not happy with VAT.

Q8: MR. MWAMBA – Their liability to the natural environment they decimate and the toxic hazards and pollution they produce, is actually token!

R8: RESPONSE – It is government’s responsibility to monitor them and hold them accountable for pollution. Hold government and ZEMA accountable and not these economic experts.

Q9: MR. MWAMBA – We produce $5billion worth of minerals annually, but these men tell us that we should beg for a $1.5 billion financial package?

R9: RESPONSE – $5b is total export value and not profit, so deduct costs from that. It is government that has been chasing a bailout package over the years and these experts are only giving it ideas of how to do so given the urgency with which it has to be done. We are not going to reposes mines overnight and make huge profit however we face serious challenges that need money in the short term. COVID 19 will also mean low level of economic activities and earnings. Due to falling copper production and proces, we face a BOP crisis. Some debts have to be paid in dollars, we need that money. So let’s not be simplistic in analysing the situation. As we debate, we have obligations that are due, even debt restructuring won’t just come that easily and it won’t happen tomorrow but the country should keep running.

Q10: MR. MWAMBA – I expected these eminent experts to urge government to move quickly to operationalize the new gold mining company under ZCCM-IH and help reorganize the new gold industry.

R10: RESPONSE – It is not who runs the mines or assets that is a problem, it is how we manage our economy that is a problem. In both public or private hands, we need efficiency and accountability. As long as we don’t address this, we can shift every year from public to private and vice versa without any tangible benefits. Have we addressed the management and accountability challenges that have seen most of our parastatals struggle? How is KCM doing right now? How is production and profits? How is ZESCO doing? Is it managed efficiently? Let’s not run away from the real problem.

Q11: MR. MWAMBA – I expected them to say that government should re-organize and restructure the civil service as up to 52% of domestic revenue is spent on remuneration for 200,000 civil servants.

R11: RESPONSE – By reorganizing do you mean firing people? Isn’t this one of the reasons you fear IMF conditionalities? What is your suggestion on how this should be done because IMF would propose a wage and employment freeze. Do you suggest we cut the size of the civil service outrightly? Despite our high wage bill, we have been sending so many people into foreign service and our cabinet is huge, so we are actually adding to the wage bill and not subtracting. Whose problem is this?

Q12: MR. MWAMBA – I expect them to encourage government to invest in agricultural activities and increase agri-processing and formalize exports.

R12: RESPONSE – People have been advising government to invest in agriculture but we keep seeing more transport infrastructural investments while allocations to agriculture have been going down, those who oppose this pattern are called bitter. Why hasn’t government been doing this? They are waiting for advice?

Q13: MR. MWAMBA – Encourage government to continue to develop its energy sector, open energy markets access, generate power and sale to any client through ZESCO transmission Lines and pay wheeling charges to ZESCO. And urge government to quickly develop the renewable energy sector.

R13: RESPONSE – Tariffs have been increased several times but ZESCO still complains that power from IPPS is very expensive, do we need to tell government how to manage the energy sector?

Q14: MR. MWAMBA – Urge government to exploit the central location of Zambia as a market for products for the region.

R14: RESPONSE – How if our investments are tilted towards expensive transport and our infrastructure and our economic environment has restricted growth of the private sector? How are we going to expand production?

Q15: MR. MWAMBA – Encourage the development of the tourism sector aggressively and encourage wide local participation by our business persons.

Q15: RESPONSE – So government is waiting to be encouraged before implementing this? Why do we pay all these qualified government employees then? We have been talking about this for 8 years.

CONCLUSION

Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba is a clever writer. While he kept referring to economic experts, issues he raised pointed at what we are not doing right as a government and country. In short if only we managed our economy better, we shouldn’t have reached a point where we so desperately need an IMF bailout.