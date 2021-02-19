THIS IS SERIOUS…

RESPONSE TO LUSAMBO’S DIATRIABE AGAINST MY PERSONALITY

I have been informed that the disgraced self confessed bootlicker who is also Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, has written a lengthy statement about me on his Facebook page apparently telling me to stop embarrassing myself…what nerve!

The opportunist cadre claims I have been spewing insults on his boss, President Edgar Lungu whose shoes he licks. He quoted the Mast Newspaper story, which I described his boss as an Emperor of corruption and a High Priest of plunder, which he is. He goes on mumbling about my age and my tour of duty at State House, further he calls me a fossil and dinosaur but I will not belabor to talk about names his Facebook handler has called me but simply to pump some little sense in his empty head.

It’s an open secret that our minister is dull, empty and a riff-raff who could only be appointed and serve in a government that embraces people of low caliber like him, not people of substance to be leaders.

Listen wemwanike, President Lungu holds a public office and having been elected President means that every citizen has the right to comment on how he is managing the affairs of the nation on their behalf. Lusambo kutika kani ulikweteko akalango kanini, President Lungu does not pay rent, does not buy food, fuel, clothes but the Zambian people do that on his behalf. His salary is not used on fending for himself and his family as he uses the money for all Zambians. He is accountable and answerable to us, the people of Zambia, as he is serving us.

If you want Zambians to stop talking about your master, advise him to resign, let him leave public office then we are going to stop talking about him, for now, mwinsho, what he does is of interest to us and at our pleasure and we will hold him accountable.

To be honest with you, in a normal country mwinsho, the thought, just a thought of people like you being minister cannot be entertained but because our country has gone to the dogs, we have the lowest of the low like you as ministers. What a shame! It pains a lot for our country to have the dregs of society to be in charge of national affairs and because of this the country that is potentially rich is among the poorest and hungriest.

Lest you are not aware the corruption index in Zambia decreased to 33 point in 2020 from 34 points in 2019, and it is expected to reach 32 points in 2021, meaning that corruption has become endemic in our country. This means that corruption is ever on the increase in Zambia. Due to poor leadership and rampant corruption the country has accumulated huge amounts of debts of more than 15 billion dollars within the short period that PF has been in power, which loans will have to be paid for many years to come. Because of poor leadership and mismanagement of public resources, Zambia has even started defaulting on its loan repayment, which is degrading for our nation.

You claim that Pres. Lungu has been fighting corruption and dealing firmly with culprits. I challenge you to tell the nation the people he has firmly dealt with for their corrupt practices. He is himself on record to have encouraged stealing and corruption. In Kitwe he publicly and shamelessly stated that “Ubomba mwibala alya ifya mwibala, nomba mwilalya ne mbuto!” How can a person who is seriously fighting corruption recklessly make such an outrageous and repugnant statement?

For your information, lest you do not know, in 1991 I was elected to the MMD Ndola Rural District Committee. Our Chairman was Mr. Philemon Ngoma. Others were Mr. Dawson Lupunga, Mr. Abraham Mokola, Mr. Chobela Mulilo, Mr. Joel Chitafu, Mr. Dickson Matutu and Mr. Ayilenge. Unfortunately all of them are late and I am the only survivor of that team of the eminent Lambas.

So kindly shut your mouth, stop abusing social media and just continue with your undignified and indicent role of bootlicking your master’s shoes for your living. As for me I will relentless continue to speak out and to urge our people to vote wisely on 12th August this year. We need to put responsible, credible, respectable, knowledgeable and visionary people in positions of leadership who will serve the country with honor and integrity. Our country needs to regain back its lost dignity, glory and respectability.

Jack Kalala

Former Special Assistant to the President for Policy & Project Implementation & Monitoring