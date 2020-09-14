Response to our questions on Mwakole!

ACCORDING to National Geographic Channel, Crows locally known as Mwakole are not hunters by nature. They have not mastered the art of hunting.

Crows don’t make good use of the resources around them. They survive by snatching and stealing food left over by hardworking animals.

Crows are as stupid as they look, they have no vision at all they sleep almost everywhere.

Did you know that a group of Crows is called a murder?

These birds are lazy creatures with primitive minds. Their projects are shoddy works and substandard, their nests are dirty and messy.

They rarely feed their young ones. This bird when it finds something good somewhere it even forgets where it came from.

Isaac Musanya

Lusaka