This afternoon we joined fellow mourners in putting to rest our Kabwata Member of Parliament, Honourable Levy Mkandawire who died following a road traffic accident.

His demise is devastating and really shocking. Levy had great plans for the people of Kabwata and his family and as such his tragic death is a huge loss to both the Nation and the family.

Though gone, Levy’s passion for unity of purpose lives on and we who are still alive must carry on with his wishes for Kabwata and the country as a whole.

Rest in peace Levy! Rest in peace mwana wa kwithu! God bless your soul.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia