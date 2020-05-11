By Christopher Chisi

Local Government Minister, Charles Banda says there is no harm for restaurants holding licenses to sell alcohol to their clients provided they adhere to public health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing of facemasks.

Dr. Banda has however warned that following President Edgar Lungu directive for the cautions and strategic re-opening of some sectors of the economy no restaurants and Casinos will be allowed to operate as bars or night clubs as they risk having their licenses revoked.

Speaking today when he received a donation of 100 thousand Kwacha from National Breweries PLC to support the fight against Covid-19 Dr. Banda says councils countrywide will, therefore, ensure that institutions allowed to operate do so within the confines of the law.

And speaking when presenting the donation to the Minister National Breweries PLC Managing Director, Martine Makomva said the company decided to donate with the view to supplement the government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

5FM NEWS