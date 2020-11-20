By McDonald Chipenzi

RESTORATION OF THE IMPEACHMENT MOTION ON THE ORDER PAPER AND IN THE HOUSE FOR DEBATE IN ORDER AND MUST BE RESTORED AND SUPPORTED.

It is excellently good that Mazabuka MP Garry Nkombo has requested the Speaker of the National Assembly to restore the impeachment motion he raised some months back but halted by some legal arguments in opposition of it.

This motion, just like the Bill 10 motion which was restored several times and those who supported it argued that it must be debated and fail in house, is the same arguement we are putting on this impeachment motion.

Let the MPs debate and vote against or for it as the request from Hon Nkombo to the Speaker is very much in order as the impeachment motion was in public interest.

We want to know why the President has indebted the country without the involvement of the National Assembly as per law requirement.

Let the motion be debated, just like Bill 10 was debated and failed on the floor of the House to garner the 2/3 majority threshold to pass, so should be this impeachment motion.

Those MPs who will not want to debate the motion can walk out Or be abducted as in Hon JOE Malanji’s own argument🏃🏼‍♀️🏃‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 as it is part of their freedom of expression.

Bravo Hon Nkombo for this REQUEST…we expect the Speaker to be magnanimous enough and restore the motion.

I submit