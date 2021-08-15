128 OUT OF 156 CONSTITUENCIES
UPND HH – 2, 324, 847
PF ECL – 1, 464, 681
DIFFERENCE – 860,166
Only 28 constituencies remaining
Mansa Central Constituency
Lungu – 26,939
Hichilema – 16,493
Kalomo Constituency
Lungu – 1,401
Hichilema – 41,028
Chawama Constituency
Lungu – 31,967
Hichilema – 23,938
Lufwanyama Constituency
Lungu – 6,483
Hichilema – 17,718
Nalolo Constituency
Lungu – 2,305
Hichilema – 13,744
Luapula Constituency
Lungu – 8,631
Hichilema – 4,532
Kapiri Mposhi Constituency
Lungu – 23,883
Hichilema – 30,979
Bwacha Constituency
Lungu – 18,647
Hichilema – 16,360
Chiengi Constituency
Lungu – 15,075
Hichilema – 18,884
Petauke Constituency
Lungu – 31,232
Hichilema – 10,970
Mwinilinga Constituency
Lungu – 2,170
Hichilema – 36,240
Kanfinsa Constituency
Lungu – 14,866
Hichilema – 18,936
Matero Constituency
Lungu – 51,832
Hichilema – 40,612
Sioma Constituency
Lungu – 799
Hichilema – 14,009
Luanshya Constituency
Lungu – 14,915
Hichilema – 21,993
Mpika Constituency
Lungu – 29,237
Hichilema – 9,930
Chilubi Constituency
Lungu – 18,493
Hichilema – 13,855
Kanyama Constituency
Lungu – 39, 994
Hichilema – 61,892
Kanchibiya Constituency
Lungu – 18,650
Hichilema – 2,651
Wusakile Constituency
Lungu – 14,698
Hichilema – 17,684
Keembe Constituency
Lungu – 7,787
Hichilema – 25,064
Kasempa Constituency
Lungu – 2,060
Hichilema – 24,190
Chililabombwe Constituency
Lungu – 14,705
Hichilema – 24,913
Vubwi Constituency
Lungu – 10,421
Hichilema – 4,813
Chama South Constituency
Lungu – 10,059
Hichilema – 6,775
Mambilima Constituency
Lungu – 11,438
Hichilema – 3,915
Senanga Constituency
Lungu – 1,249
Hichilema – 22,191
Chongwe Constituency
Lungu – 23,374
Hichilema – 37,995
Mufulira Central Constituency
Lungu – 10,110
Hichilema – 12,594
Chama North Constituency
Lungu – 12,062
Hichilema – 8,968
Mwembeshi Constituency
Lungu – 2,918
Hichilema – 22,836
Mulobezi Constituency
Lungu – 1,448
Hichilema – 9,647
Sesheke Constituency
Lungu – 2,548
Hichilema – 15,642
Lunte Constituency
Lungu – 9,953
Hichilema – 7,455
Malole Constituency
Lungu – 35,042
Hichilema – 11,538
Lukulu East Constituency
Lungu – 2,537
Hichilema – 19,016
Mpulungu Constituency
Lungu – 16,252
Hichilema – 19,359
Luampa Constituency
Lungu – 2831
Hichilema – 11,857
Chinsali Constituency
Lungu – 26,620
Hichilema – 10,079
Katombora Constituency
Lungu – 1,358
Hichilema – 42,466
Monze Central
Lungu – 1,974
Hichilema – 47,427
Mpongwe Constituency
Lungu – 8,724
Hichilema – 20,509
Lundazi Constituency
Lungu – 24,323
Hichilema – 14,929
Bahati Constituency
Lungu – 18,377
Hichilema – 10,203
Solwezi Central Constituency
Lungu – 6,966
Hichilema – 47,946
Bweengwa Constituency
Lungu – 309
Hichilema – 21,497
Kasama Central Constituency
Lungu – 26,358
Hichilema – 17,649
Chipangali Constituency
Lungu – 22,732
Hichilema – 12,965
Livingstone Constituency
Lungu – 13,273
Hichilema – 45,368
Msanzala Constituency
Lungu – 15,688
Hichilema – 8,021
Nakonde Constituency
Lungu – 19,735
Hichilema – 18,086
Mwense Constituency
Lungu – 17,261
Hichilema – 4,174
Nyimba Constituency
Lungu – 21,288
Hichilema – 11,446
Choma Central Constituency
Lungu – 4,086
Hichilema – 53,973
Mwandi Constituency
Lungu – 1,759
Hichilema – 9,554
Chisamba Constituency
Lungu – 9,620
Hichilema – 18,011
Chadiza Constituency
Lungu – 10,754
Hichilema – 16,369
Gwembe Constituency
Lungu – 416
Hichilema – 23,147
Mafinga Constituency
Lungu – 15,408
Hichilema – 9,910
Kwacha Constituency
Lungu – 18,980
Hichilema – 24,391
Katuba Constituency
Lungu – 11,903
Hichilema – 24,119
Lumezi Constituency
Lungu – 20,072
Hichilema – 11,267
Kasenengwa Constituency
Lungu – 17,334
Hichilema – 12,711
Chitambo Constituency
Lungu – 12,089
Hichilema – 4,347
