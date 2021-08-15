image_2021-03-05_185351

128 OUT OF 156 CONSTITUENCIES
UPND HH – 2, 324, 847
PF ECL – 1, 464, 681
DIFFERENCE – 860,166
Only 28 constituencies remaining

Mansa Central Constituency
Lungu – 26,939
Hichilema – 16,493

Kalomo Constituency
Lungu – 1,401
Hichilema – 41,028

Chawama Constituency
Lungu – 31,967
Hichilema – 23,938

Lufwanyama Constituency
Lungu – 6,483
Hichilema – 17,718

Nalolo Constituency
Lungu – 2,305
Hichilema – 13,744

Luapula Constituency
Lungu – 8,631
Hichilema – 4,532

Kapiri Mposhi Constituency
Lungu – 23,883
Hichilema – 30,979

Bwacha Constituency
Lungu – 18,647
Hichilema – 16,360

Chiengi Constituency
Lungu – 15,075
Hichilema – 18,884

Petauke Constituency
Lungu – 31,232
Hichilema – 10,970

Mwinilinga Constituency
Lungu – 2,170
Hichilema – 36,240

Kanfinsa Constituency
Lungu – 14,866
Hichilema – 18,936

Matero Constituency
Lungu – 51,832
Hichilema – 40,612

Sioma Constituency
Lungu – 799
Hichilema – 14,009

Luanshya Constituency
Lungu – 14,915
Hichilema – 21,993

Mpika Constituency
Lungu – 29,237
Hichilema – 9,930

Chilubi Constituency
Lungu – 18,493
Hichilema – 13,855

Kanyama Constituency
Lungu – 39, 994
Hichilema – 61,892

Kanchibiya Constituency
Lungu – 18,650
Hichilema – 2,651

Wusakile Constituency
Lungu – 14,698
Hichilema – 17,684

Keembe Constituency
Lungu – 7,787
Hichilema – 25,064

Kasempa Constituency
Lungu – 2,060
Hichilema – 24,190

Chililabombwe Constituency
Lungu – 14,705
Hichilema – 24,913

Vubwi Constituency
Lungu – 10,421
Hichilema – 4,813

Chama South Constituency
Lungu – 10,059
Hichilema – 6,775

Mambilima Constituency
Lungu – 11,438
Hichilema – 3,915

Senanga Constituency
Lungu – 1,249
Hichilema – 22,191

Chongwe Constituency
Lungu – 23,374
Hichilema – 37,995

Mufulira Central Constituency
Lungu – 10,110
Hichilema – 12,594

Chama North Constituency
Lungu – 12,062
Hichilema – 8,968

Mwembeshi Constituency
Lungu – 2,918
Hichilema – 22,836

Mulobezi Constituency
Lungu – 1,448
Hichilema – 9,647

Sesheke Constituency
Lungu – 2,548
Hichilema – 15,642

Lunte Constituency
Lungu – 9,953
Hichilema – 7,455

Malole Constituency
Lungu – 35,042
Hichilema – 11,538

Lukulu East Constituency
Lungu – 2,537
Hichilema – 19,016

Mpulungu Constituency
Lungu – 16,252
Hichilema – 19,359

Luampa Constituency
Lungu – 2831
Hichilema – 11,857

Chinsali Constituency
Lungu – 26,620
Hichilema – 10,079

Katombora Constituency
Lungu – 1,358
Hichilema – 42,466

Monze Central
Lungu – 1,974
Hichilema – 47,427

Mpongwe Constituency
Lungu – 8,724
Hichilema – 20,509

Lundazi Constituency
Lungu – 24,323
Hichilema – 14,929

Bahati Constituency
Lungu – 18,377
Hichilema – 10,203

Solwezi Central Constituency
Lungu – 6,966
Hichilema – 47,946

Bweengwa Constituency
Lungu – 309
Hichilema – 21,497

Kasama Central Constituency
Lungu – 26,358
Hichilema – 17,649

Chipangali Constituency
Lungu – 22,732
Hichilema – 12,965

Livingstone Constituency
Lungu – 13,273
Hichilema – 45,368

Msanzala Constituency
Lungu – 15,688
Hichilema – 8,021

Nakonde Constituency
Lungu – 19,735
Hichilema – 18,086

Mwense Constituency
Lungu – 17,261
Hichilema – 4,174

Nyimba Constituency
Lungu – 21,288
Hichilema – 11,446

Choma Central Constituency
Lungu – 4,086
Hichilema – 53,973

Mwandi Constituency
Lungu – 1,759
Hichilema – 9,554

Chisamba Constituency
Lungu – 9,620
Hichilema – 18,011

Chadiza Constituency
Lungu – 10,754
Hichilema – 16,369

Gwembe Constituency
Lungu – 416
Hichilema – 23,147

Mafinga Constituency
Lungu – 15,408
Hichilema – 9,910

Kwacha Constituency
Lungu – 18,980
Hichilema – 24,391

Katuba Constituency
Lungu – 11,903
Hichilema – 24,119

Lumezi Constituency
Lungu – 20,072
Hichilema – 11,267

Kasenengwa Constituency
Lungu – 17,334
Hichilema – 12,711

Chitambo Constituency
Lungu – 12,089
Hichilema – 4,347

128 OUT OF 156 CONSTITUENCIES
UPND HH – 2, 324, 847
PF ECL – 1, 464, 681
DIFFERENCE – 860,166

2 COMMENTS

  2. Amalilisho ba pf, of the remaining 28 constituencies, how many votes can Lungu na Luo get?
    We told you a long time ago to start packing.Namumfwa ati Imbwili naibutuka.
    Elyo ba Luo mufume mu office ya ba Vice President ba Mutale Nalumango. Teyenu mwaumfwa?

    Tomorrow we will be preparing for the inauguration of the 7th President.
    No.7 in the bible means completeness and perfection (both physical and spiritual).
    And guess what? God rested on the Seventh-day. HH is a Seventh-day Adventist.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here