HH with run-away lead in 62 constituencies

Consolidated results from 62 constituencies have seen UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema amassing 1,024,212 votes with against President Edgar Lungu’s 562,523.

461,689 votes separate the two contenders.

Results from 31 constituencies are as follows:

Milenge

HH 5163

Ecl 10018

Mbabala

HH – 26940

ECL- 363

Chipili

HH – 4,789

ECL – 10,047

Shiwangandu

HH – 5,513

ECL – 19,129

Itezhi tezhi

HH – 26,069

ECL – 2443

Mazabuka Central

HH – 39554

ECL- 5,468

Zambezi East

HH – 18,271

ECL – 1,393

Solwezi East

HH – 11,582

ECL – 1575

Sinazongwe

HH – 48,334

ECL – 1,683

Siavonga

HH – 20625

ECL –

Chikankata

HH – 29749

ECL – 966

SENGA HILL

HH – 13,017

ECL – 10,673

Serenje

HH – 7,085

ECL – 9,887

Kafue

HH – 33,647

ECL – 20,183

Chasefu

HH – 15,551

ECL – 18,222

Bangweulu

HH – 9,598

ECL – 25,475

Lukashya

HH – 10,238

ECL – 30,101

Mbala

HH – 15,477

ECL – 14,821

Namwala

HH – 34,992

ECL – 1,376

Kaoma

HH – 17,886

ECL – 2,725

Mkaika

HH – 13,004

ECL – 14,265

Kawambwa

HH – 6,529

ECL – 14,080

Chimbamilonga

HH – 7,861

ECL – 12,212

Nkeyema

HH – 15,834

ECL – 1,305

Lubansenshi

HH – 8,907

ECL – 17,182

Lusaka Central

HH – 38,835

ECL – 26,318

Masaiti

HH – 12,138

ECL – 9,499

Chavuma

HH – 13,758

ECL – 2,925

Kankoyo

HH – 8,104

ECL – 6,721

Solwezi West

HH – 33,301

ECL – 1,631

Mufumbwe

HH – 22,162

ECL – 2,279

