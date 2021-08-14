HH with run-away lead in 62 constituencies

Consolidated results from 62 constituencies have seen UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema amassing 1,024,212 votes with against President Edgar Lungu’s 562,523.

461,689 votes separate the two contenders.

Results from 31 constituencies are as follows:

Milenge
HH 5163
Ecl 10018

Mbabala
HH – 26940
ECL- 363

Chipili
HH – 4,789
ECL – 10,047

Shiwangandu
HH – 5,513
ECL – 19,129

Itezhi tezhi
HH – 26,069
ECL – 2443

Mazabuka Central
HH – 39554
ECL- 5,468

Zambezi East
HH – 18,271
ECL – 1,393

Solwezi East
HH – 11,582
ECL – 1575

Sinazongwe
HH – 48,334
ECL – 1,683

Siavonga
HH – 20625
ECL –

Chikankata
HH – 29749
ECL – 966

SENGA HILL
HH – 13,017
ECL – 10,673

Serenje
HH – 7,085
ECL – 9,887

Kafue
HH – 33,647
ECL – 20,183

Chasefu
HH – 15,551
ECL – 18,222

Bangweulu
HH – 9,598
ECL – 25,475

Lukashya
HH – 10,238
ECL – 30,101

Mbala
HH – 15,477
ECL – 14,821

Namwala
HH – 34,992
ECL – 1,376

Kaoma
HH – 17,886
ECL – 2,725

Mkaika
HH – 13,004
ECL – 14,265

Kawambwa
HH – 6,529
ECL – 14,080

Chimbamilonga
HH – 7,861
ECL – 12,212

Nkeyema
HH – 15,834
ECL – 1,305

Lubansenshi
HH – 8,907
ECL – 17,182

Lusaka Central
HH – 38,835
ECL – 26,318

Masaiti
HH – 12,138
ECL – 9,499

Chavuma
HH – 13,758
ECL – 2,925

Kankoyo
HH – 8,104
ECL – 6,721

Solwezi West
HH – 33,301
ECL – 1,631

Mufumbwe
HH – 22,162
ECL – 2,279

Consolidated results from 62 constituencies are:
HH – 1,024,212
ECL – 562,523

Next update at 12:00hrs tomorrow.

Official Consolidated results for 62 constituencies as announced by ECZ
UPND HH – 1,242,012
PF ECL – 562,523
94 more constituencies to go
HH is still taking the lead.

  1. I think we have a problem in this country. In a normal country with a normal president, ECL should by now concede defeat so that at least he goes out office with some dignity and a good legacy. Surely is it true that he is even contemplating a re run. Would he be be able to face the Zambian crowds with such performance. He is very unkind to his PF because by doing what he is suggesting Zambians will also hate the PF.

