HH with run-away lead in 62 constituencies
Consolidated results from 62 constituencies have seen UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema amassing 1,024,212 votes with against President Edgar Lungu’s 562,523.
461,689 votes separate the two contenders.
Results from 31 constituencies are as follows:
Milenge
HH 5163
Ecl 10018
Mbabala
HH – 26940
ECL- 363
Chipili
HH – 4,789
ECL – 10,047
Shiwangandu
HH – 5,513
ECL – 19,129
Itezhi tezhi
HH – 26,069
ECL – 2443
Mazabuka Central
HH – 39554
ECL- 5,468
Zambezi East
HH – 18,271
ECL – 1,393
Solwezi East
HH – 11,582
ECL – 1575
Sinazongwe
HH – 48,334
ECL – 1,683
Siavonga
HH – 20625
ECL –
Chikankata
HH – 29749
ECL – 966
SENGA HILL
HH – 13,017
ECL – 10,673
Serenje
HH – 7,085
ECL – 9,887
Kafue
HH – 33,647
ECL – 20,183
Chasefu
HH – 15,551
ECL – 18,222
Bangweulu
HH – 9,598
ECL – 25,475
Lukashya
HH – 10,238
ECL – 30,101
Mbala
HH – 15,477
ECL – 14,821
Namwala
HH – 34,992
ECL – 1,376
Kaoma
HH – 17,886
ECL – 2,725
Mkaika
HH – 13,004
ECL – 14,265
Kawambwa
HH – 6,529
ECL – 14,080
Chimbamilonga
HH – 7,861
ECL – 12,212
Nkeyema
HH – 15,834
ECL – 1,305
Lubansenshi
HH – 8,907
ECL – 17,182
Lusaka Central
HH – 38,835
ECL – 26,318
Masaiti
HH – 12,138
ECL – 9,499
Chavuma
HH – 13,758
ECL – 2,925
Kankoyo
HH – 8,104
ECL – 6,721
Solwezi West
HH – 33,301
ECL – 1,631
Mufumbwe
HH – 22,162
ECL – 2,279
Consolidated results from 62 constituencies are:
HH – 1,024,212
ECL – 562,523
Next update at 12:00hrs tomorrow.
Official Consolidated results for 62 constituencies as announced by ECZ
UPND HH – 1,242,012
PF ECL – 562,523
94 more constituencies to go
HH is still taking the lead.
I think we have a problem in this country. In a normal country with a normal president, ECL should by now concede defeat so that at least he goes out office with some dignity and a good legacy. Surely is it true that he is even contemplating a re run. Would he be be able to face the Zambian crowds with such performance. He is very unkind to his PF because by doing what he is suggesting Zambians will also hate the PF.