ONGOING: CHUNGA WARD RESULTS IN KATUBA CONSTITUENCY FOR MP.

1. Mwabashike Nkulukusa 25votes

2. Muyunda Masheke 2 votes.

3. Maluwa Lynda 2 votes.

4 Bampi Kapalasa 0 votes.

5. Chileshe Charity 0.

6. Mwanja Owen 1.

7. Katunta Austin 0.

ONGOING: KAMAILA WARD RESULTS IN KATUBA CONSTITUENCY FOR MP.

1. Mwabashike Nkulukusa 19 votes

2. Muyunda Masheke 3 votes.

3. Maluwa Lynda 6 vote.

4 Bampi Kapalasa 2 vote.

5. Chileshe Charity 0.

6. Mwanja Owen 0.

7. Katunta Austin 1.

ONGOING: KATUBA WARD RESULTS IN KATUBA CONSTITUENCY FOR MP.

1. Mwabashike Nkulukusa 27 votes

2. Muyunda Masheke 4 votes.

3. Maluwa Lynda 1 vote.

4 Bampi Kapalasa 1 vote.

5. Chileshe Charity 0.

6. Mwanja Owen 0.

7. Katunta Austin 0.

