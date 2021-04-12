ONGOING: CHUNGA WARD RESULTS IN KATUBA CONSTITUENCY FOR MP.
1. Mwabashike Nkulukusa 25votes
2. Muyunda Masheke 2 votes.
3. Maluwa Lynda 2 votes.
4 Bampi Kapalasa 0 votes.
5. Chileshe Charity 0.
6. Mwanja Owen 1.
7. Katunta Austin 0.
ONGOING: KAMAILA WARD RESULTS IN KATUBA CONSTITUENCY FOR MP.
1. Mwabashike Nkulukusa 19 votes
2. Muyunda Masheke 3 votes.
3. Maluwa Lynda 6 vote.
4 Bampi Kapalasa 2 vote.
5. Chileshe Charity 0.
6. Mwanja Owen 0.
7. Katunta Austin 1.
ONGOING: KATUBA WARD RESULTS IN KATUBA CONSTITUENCY FOR MP.
1. Mwabashike Nkulukusa 27 votes
2. Muyunda Masheke 4 votes.
3. Maluwa Lynda 1 vote.
4 Bampi Kapalasa 1 vote.
5. Chileshe Charity 0.
6. Mwanja Owen 0.
7. Katunta Austin 0.
