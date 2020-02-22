MUSICIAN Maiko Zulu has called upon President Edgar Lungu to show leadership and get people who will do their jobs and retire those who are “terrified of cats”.

Zulu says there is a serious breakdown of law and order in the country which must come to an end.

He said President Lungu must retire Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja with immediate effect and appoint someone who will instill hope and trust in the people of Zambia because under him, the police service cannot be trusted to protect citizens.

“We cannot continue procrastinating while lives are being lost and both private and public property is being destroyed. Zambians have all become security guards and executioners while spending sleepless nights in fear and uncertainty. There is a serious breakdown of law and order which must come to an end,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“There is no shortage of professional men and women in uniform who can arrest the current insecurity in the nation. In fact, there is no shortage of personnel to run the Ministry of Home Affairs itself. We call upon the President to show leadership and get people who will do the job and retire those who are terrified by cats. After all those are not elective positions for people to wait until 2021. This rot must stop!”