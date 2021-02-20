RETIRED ARCHBISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU BEING USED BY THE CARTEL IN UPND-KAMBA
..calls on the Catholic Church to intervene as he challenges archbishop Mpundu to declare openly his political support for the UPND
Patriotic Front Lusaka Provincial Secretary Kennedy Kamba has challenged retired Catholic Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu to openly declare that he is a UPND carder instead of issuing disparaging remarks against President Edgar Lungu and the PF government.
Mr Kamba says the party is disheartened that Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has stooped so low to an extent of allowing selfish politicians in the UPND to turn him into a cadre and use him to issue unsubstantiated and alarming claims.
Speaking at a press briefing, Mr Kamba explained that it is unacceptable that Archbishop Mpundu who is expected to demonstrate impartiality and love for all political players, can today issue a statement in one of the tabloids claiming that Zambia is a dictatorship.
“We want to once again remind Archbishop Mpundu to tame his tongue because at the rate at which he is talking politics is very alarming, very divisive and a source of serious concern” he said.
He noted that right thinking citizenry are able to tell that the former Archbishop of Lusaka is highly frustrated, bitter and the opposition has taken advantage of him by using him as a cadre to issue disparaging remarks against President Edgar Lungu and the PF Government.
Mr Kamba says Archbishop Mpundu does not mean well anymore.
“We know he is a member of the cartel formed by the opposition and some frustrated members of the clergy and civil society organisations that have launched a futile campaign to discredit President Lungu” he observed.
“These incessant comments being made by the retired Archbishop, with all due respect are very irrational” Mr Kamba said
Mr Kamba wondered how Archbishop Mpundu is enjoying all the fundamentals of freedoms of speech and movements without anybody infringing on his rights if indeed Zambia is a dictatorship as he claims.
“Does Archbishop Mpundu know what dictatorship really is? Zambia is a beacon of peace and true democracy. If we were a dictatorship, Archbishop Mpundu could not afford to go on radio and issue all those disparaging remarks against the state without the police visiting him” Mr Kamba questioned.
He has therefore warned Archbishop Mpundu to watch what he says adding that Zambia is a democracy which is however governed by laws and demands that Archibishop Mpundu stops abusing his rights and freedoms to insult President Lungu and the PF.
He says what is more disappointing is that the retired Archbishop sees wrong in everything about the PF and cannot even see the massive development programmes going on across the country.
He noted that President Lungu is working round the clock to ensure that Zambia becomes a better place in all facets of human endeavour ranging from infrastructure development, upgraded health facilities, effective education system, better conditions for men and women in uniform, effective management of national resources with the list endless.
He says the Patriotic Front has refused to be dragged in politics of hate and Archbishop Mpundu cannot stand on a podium and claim we are a dictatorship as this is very annoying demands that the respected Catholic Church intervenes and reprimands the retired the Archbishop over his continued alarming statements.
“We have cautioned and advised Archbishop Emeritus Mpundu to stay away from the ‘dirty politics’ being practiced by the UPND and their allies but he doesn’t want to listen to constructive advise” he said.
“Zambia is not a dictatorship, we are proud of our democracy as a means of governing ourselves. This is the man reason why we are going to the polls come August as per constitutional requirement and President Lungu will emerge victorious because of his quality leadership” Mr Kamba said. -Smart Eagles
Bishop Mpundu is 100% correct to say Zambia is a full Dictatorship under PF government but we shall liberate ourselves from this bondage. We shall be free soon and never again to be ruled by a Dictator.
Kennedy Kamba was jumping up and down in happiness when one Catholic priest called Lupupa preached that the 2021 elections should be rigged to deny a known opposition leader victory. And please stop barking about democracy because there is none and there never will be as long as PF is in power. The good news for Zambians, and bad news for the likes of Kamba, is that PF will only be statistics after August 12.
Kamba, you were in MMD insulting our dearest Archbishop Mpundu of not meaning well and advocating for allegedly his brother in law Ba Sata, i cote what you were calling baSata ‘ a mad man that will never rule this great nation.’ Bampundu was merely warning BaRuphia Banda for his corruption and for paying a lip service to those not in the corridors of power. Ba Archbishop Mpundu is a very mature well seasoned with rich knowledge and wisdom such that , no wonder big men and women in PF and outside political affiliations are quite because they deeply know PF especially the president he does not mean well and can not be advised. This is why baLungu is using the play book used by Mr Ruphia Banda hiring small men like Kamba, who are suffering from the disease known as small men syndrome paraded by the hughest bidder to insult Bampundu. Let me warning you small men like Kamba, your misguided cheap words will not have any impact for your humble chronic barbaric Lungu. Why the big fishes in PF pond the sharks are quite like Mwila, Mumbi Phiri, Kampyongo, Chama, lubinda, yaluma, Inonge, and so forth? They are smarter and wise because insulting bampundu , you are fighting the entire Catholic, surely smaller boy you are doing damage beyond control. Really politicians and followers of baSata school of politics will not do smaller men syndrome work.
No one from Basata political playing book is dishing money or firing blanks.
See how evil uncivilised you are dishing out money to people when hospital have medicines or clinicians. Schools have teachers. Doctors Teachers and nurses , clinical officers qualified 3/7 years ago have not be employed. Shattering the future of the country because you stolen to the teath. The fights that smaller boys like Kamba in PF are fighting with imaginary enemies are far fetched as Archbishop Mpundu is not the real enemy. The people that are supposed to be engaged in civilised and open minded discussions Zambian citizenry are your real enemies but with oppression, percussion and political intimidation using any means that lungu has at his disposal, people are quite and let the oppressor continue doing what you doing to wrong more citizenry . Archbishop Mpundu is helping you by doing pastoral work , warning you to change just like prophets warned our people in old testament but they never listened and you are doing like that. Come may election day tears will be rolling with joy for oppressed and oppressors will run to hide in shame , we would have listened too late smaller men suffering from small men syndrome. Kamba your misguided fight is political directionless and a projectory of political suicidal undertaking. In plain English , your fight has no direct or benefit to gain from. It really like chibola ( impotent man) marrying a fertile lady hoping to pregnant her just because he is firing blanks day and night out. Try something Kamba