RETIRED ARCHBISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU BEING USED BY THE CARTEL IN UPND-KAMBA

..calls on the Catholic Church to intervene as he challenges archbishop Mpundu to declare openly his political support for the UPND

Patriotic Front Lusaka Provincial Secretary Kennedy Kamba has challenged retired Catholic Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu to openly declare that he is a UPND carder instead of issuing disparaging remarks against President Edgar Lungu and the PF government.

Mr Kamba says the party is disheartened that Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has stooped so low to an extent of allowing selfish politicians in the UPND to turn him into a cadre and use him to issue unsubstantiated and alarming claims.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr Kamba explained that it is unacceptable that Archbishop Mpundu who is expected to demonstrate impartiality and love for all political players, can today issue a statement in one of the tabloids claiming that Zambia is a dictatorship.

“We want to once again remind Archbishop Mpundu to tame his tongue because at the rate at which he is talking politics is very alarming, very divisive and a source of serious concern” he said.

He noted that right thinking citizenry are able to tell that the former Archbishop of Lusaka is highly frustrated, bitter and the opposition has taken advantage of him by using him as a cadre to issue disparaging remarks against President Edgar Lungu and the PF Government.

Mr Kamba says Archbishop Mpundu does not mean well anymore.

“We know he is a member of the cartel formed by the opposition and some frustrated members of the clergy and civil society organisations that have launched a futile campaign to discredit President Lungu” he observed.

“These incessant comments being made by the retired Archbishop, with all due respect are very irrational” Mr Kamba said

Mr Kamba wondered how Archbishop Mpundu is enjoying all the fundamentals of freedoms of speech and movements without anybody infringing on his rights if indeed Zambia is a dictatorship as he claims.

“Does Archbishop Mpundu know what dictatorship really is? Zambia is a beacon of peace and true democracy. If we were a dictatorship, Archbishop Mpundu could not afford to go on radio and issue all those disparaging remarks against the state without the police visiting him” Mr Kamba questioned.

He has therefore warned Archbishop Mpundu to watch what he says adding that Zambia is a democracy which is however governed by laws and demands that Archibishop Mpundu stops abusing his rights and freedoms to insult President Lungu and the PF.

He says what is more disappointing is that the retired Archbishop sees wrong in everything about the PF and cannot even see the massive development programmes going on across the country.

He noted that President Lungu is working round the clock to ensure that Zambia becomes a better place in all facets of human endeavour ranging from infrastructure development, upgraded health facilities, effective education system, better conditions for men and women in uniform, effective management of national resources with the list endless.

He says the Patriotic Front has refused to be dragged in politics of hate and Archbishop Mpundu cannot stand on a podium and claim we are a dictatorship as this is very annoying demands that the respected Catholic Church intervenes and reprimands the retired the Archbishop over his continued alarming statements.

“We have cautioned and advised Archbishop Emeritus Mpundu to stay away from the ‘dirty politics’ being practiced by the UPND and their allies but he doesn’t want to listen to constructive advise” he said.

“Zambia is not a dictatorship, we are proud of our democracy as a means of governing ourselves. This is the man reason why we are going to the polls come August as per constitutional requirement and President Lungu will emerge victorious because of his quality leadership” Mr Kamba said. -Smart Eagles