Retired Uganda Archbishop says sorry for committing adultery

RETIRED Anglican Archbishop Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali, has publicly apologised for sleeping with a married woman.

In January this year, he was suspended from performing priestly duties for having an affair with a woman identified as Judith Tukamuhabwa, contrary to the church rules.

The man of the cloth confessed to “chewing” Judith before Anglican bishops and selected priests who gathered at Namirembe Cathedral to celebrate the church’s 60th self-governance on Thursday.

The man of God who got saved in 1974 said he has been faithful to God until recently when he fell into sin. The church leader hopes he will be forgiven after publicly apologising.

According to The Observer, Ntagali, while addressing the congregation, said:

“On Christmas Eve 1974 as a young man, I gave my life to the Lord Jesus Christ, and I still love the Lord because he has loved me, and I have loved to serve him over the years. Sadly, I fell into sin of adultery, and I confessed to the Lord to forgive me, and I want the church to forgive me.”

He added:

“My brother bishops, all our partners, brothers and sister in the vineyard of the Lord, the entire church of Uganda and all our partners all over the world and the family of Rev Christopher his wife Judith, the two families please forgive me. And I want to remain closer to Jesus.”

TUKO.co.ke recently published an article about Judith Tukamuhabwa, the woman who had intercourse with retired bishop Ntagali claiming that she had sought divorce from her husband in December 2020.

In court documents, she accused her husband, also a priest, of being cruel.

Judith and her priest husband got married on December 15, 2018, shortly after he lost his wife. Their wedding was held at Rugarama Cathedral church in Kabale, Uganda.