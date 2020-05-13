By Sullen Mumba‎

RETIREMENT ON ACTING POSITION

Now that retirement age has been maintained to be 55 years for those who started work before the amendment in 2015, the challenge is that some have been on acting position for good years. Many government and community schools have been upgraded and constructed and teachers given all sorts of positions but without being confirmed and no PEMIC numbers.

Some will retire as class or Senior teachers when they were honourably called head teachers. This is because their appointment was local (at DEBs level for convenient purposes) without the approval of the employer TSC. It’s painful and frustrating. I sometimes wonder if those in government and responsible are fellow human beings and created by the same God.

Acting allowance if ever it exist, then only the connected get it.

Now that this new normal has come, may those with knowledge shade light on those who surpassed 55 years years back in terms of salaries given and pension, any remedy for those on acting positions due to no vacancies to get good package?