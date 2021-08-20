By Elijah Mumba

National Revolution Party (NRP) has welcomed the amnesty by the United Party for National Development (UPND) who have called on all those that are believed to have stolen national assets to take advantage of the same and return the loot in peace.

NRP president Dr. Cosmo Mumba told the Defender online in an interview that everyone perceived to have stolen national resources should return including those that possess illegal fire arms.

Dr. Mumba also reminded the President elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to wait until his inauguration on Tuesday before making sensitive directives.

He explaines that the President elect will need tomake some of his directives through his Minister’s that he will appoint, and the call for an all inclusive cabinet regardless of tribe or political party one is affiliated to.

Dr. Mumba said that whoever stole money or abused the tax payers money should return back to government.

He encouraged for the peace that President elect has proposed, announced and declared to be seen even after the inauguration.

“I was in Munali, Kanyama and Lusaka Central constituencies were I saw people in different party regalia regardless of the party they belong to,” he disclosed.

Dr. Mumba has commended the UPND commanders who encouraged people at Intercity bus terminal to freely wear any party regalia in the station but not to put any flag of a political party.

He described the move by the UPND commanders as an excellent move, and needs to be applauded so that Zambia can remain peaceful regardless of tribe or political affiliation one belongs to.

Dr. Mumba has also appealed to the new government to work on the economy and the kwacha to appreciate and the dollar to come down.

He has also urged the UPND government to allow foreign investors to come in and create employment without any cadre interfering in their business.

Dr. Mumba has advised the Military and the Zambia Police to remain professional.