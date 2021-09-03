By Oliver Chisenga

THE National Democratic Congress in Eastern Province has warned Saboi Imboela and Charles Kabwita to stop masquerading as party leaders.

Addressing the media, NDC Eastern Province chairman Maimisa Chiwele said Imboela should stop agitating confusion in the party as she and her ‘godfather’ Chishimba Kambwili are not party to the political gathering.

“As a province we would like to send a strong warning to the former singer Shatel, with her cohorts. We all know that there is only one president for the NDC who is Rikki Josephs Akafumba. Please stop misleading the good people of Eastern Province,” Chiwele said.

Imboela was a member of singing duo Shatel before venturing into politics.

Reacting to Kabwita’s radio programme in Nyimba, Chiwele warned that the matter of who owns the NDC is in court and soon those imposing themselves on the party would face the wrath of the law.

He said Kabwita should instead prepare to answer charges on illegal plots he sold when he was a councillor, alleging that dockets were opened for him to answer for his criminality.

Chiwele further cautioned media houses to desist from entertaining “such contemnors”, warning that the NDC dispute is before the courts of law.

“My appeal to the NDC youths in Eastern Province is stay calm. We are law-abiding citizens and nature will fight these contemnors. Our advice to Saboi is let her return back to singing, she has a very good talent. … Madam, we all know you are a singer. Stop confusing yourself,” said Chiwele.