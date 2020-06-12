15 THINGS I AM HEARING ABOUT THE PF GOVERNMENT.

They say, in politics perceptions can be more real than realities.

1. That the government is hiding something.

So when Prime TV is closed on flimsy grounds, When the president and his ministers say we shall not allow any demonstrations, even peaceful ones, When “activists” are being isolated and spoken to as individuals or groups, When well known state controlled or state friendly media goes out of the way to report on the contrary, this perception gets a heavy supply of supplements.

2. That government does not want people to express themselves freely.

So when there is state ordered heavy handedness against freedom of expression, When there is talk of internet watch on private citizens, when cameras are mounted all over the main city, this perception gets its feed of nutrients.

3. That there is no equity in the distribution of the nation’s wealth.

So when a venture into gold mining is announced as having been given to Karma, when all that the locals can get from major contracts is a merger 20% of the contract value, this perception is well and alive.

4. That the PF government is corrupt, maybe the worst corrupt government since independence.

When houses build themselves and ACC declares inability to locate the owner, when fire engines cost a million dollars a piece, when road contracts cost more here than in other countries and then no one seems to be brought to book, then this perception is fully supplied with vitamins.

5. That there is a lack of seriousness in government because most officers of the state are busy negotiating kick backs.

So when roads are done and in 4 months they are falling apart and needing attention, then the perception gains momentum.

6. That JOURNALISTS are compromised and can not be trusted as a watchdog entity. “Mutola nkani kweatola nkani banamushinga butter.”

So when people are sharing more conspiracies on the streets than the journalists can dare to write, when stories are started in the news papers and die a natural death, when the reporters are reporting on what the people already know, then Social media will run the show.

7. That the government wants to change the constitution so that they can rule forever.

So when bill 10 starts to look like a matter of life and death for government and all kinds of allegations of inducements to law makers start to be spoken of around it, then this perception gets a dose of fuel.

8. That the leaders are scared to leave office because they may go to jail for the crimes they have committed.

9.That the economy is in Intensive Care Unit and the handlers are clueless on how to revive it.

When the kwacha tumbles, Mealie Meal prices reach for the stars, fuel refuses to let up on price, electricity tariffs remain so high and the quality of life for the people plummets then this perception is fueled

10. That the PF government is scared of elections because people will vote against them.

11. That Seer 1 is to be believed more than our leaders.

12. That the Chinese are more important than Zambians and our leaders have been so compromised by them to the extent that they cant stand up to the chinese.

13. That corruption has climbed to the top that is why the Eagle one cant fire nobade..

14. That the police are working with corrupt people and not the citizens.

So when cases of gassing become frozen and so on, the people start to believe what they want.

15. That the judiciary is not reliable. Justice is up for sale.

This is what I am hearing… Again much of this could be mere speculation and just street talk, but that is what I am hearing. I think the answer is not to just get upset and clamp down on the people, but to live in a manner that changes this perception.

In the scriptures there is beautiful counsel regarding this… (Ephesians 4:1) “….lead a life worthy of your calling, for you have been called by God. (New Living Translation)

Rev Reuben Sambo

Vice President

New Hope MMD