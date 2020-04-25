REV. SUMAILI AND DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA MISLED THE PRESIDENT ON CHURCH GATHERINGS

I am not trying to absorb President Lungu from this bad decision but certainly, President Lungu relies on the advise of those he considers experts on the subject at hand.

In this regard, I put this bad decision on Rev. Sumaili the Religious Minister and Dr. Chitalu Chilufya the Health Minister. These two should have advised the President correctly, but for some reasons they misled him.

President Lungu is not a Church leader nor is he a health practitioner, so this request must have come from religious leaders and Rev. Sumaili is in charge of that.

The idea was then approved by Dr. Chitalu Chilufya who is the Minister of health.

Nonetheless, we can all talk about President Lungu but these two were more dusty bound to advise the President, but they failed him.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!