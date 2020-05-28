Lusaka – 27/05/20

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT President, Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for the immediate reversal of the Gold deal between the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines- Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) and Karma Mining and Rural Development Limited as it was done not in the best interest of Zambians.

AND President Hichilema has wondered whether ZCCM-IH was aware that Sudan appears on the list of countries engaging in state sponsored Terrorism and subject to international sanctions with most of its leaders issued with international arrest warrants.

Addressing journalists after delivering a letter of Petition to ZCCM-IH offices in Lusaka this morning, Mr Hichilema said Zambians needed to take keen interest in ensuring that their immense natural resources were not exploited by foreigners.

“ZCCM-IH partnership with Kharma Mining and Rural Development Limited leaves a lot of questions than answers. Questions such as: how was the bidding (Joint Venture) conducted, who is Kharma and how did the people of Zambia choose Kharma of Sudan to be a partner when there are other renowned and trusted gold mining jurisdictions such as South Africa, Canada, USA and Australia?” asked President Hichilema

He said the lack of consensus building on the Joint Venture was motivated by a desire for those behind the deal to corruptly exploit the country of its mineral wealth at the detriment of Zambians living in abject poverty.

“Effective due diligency is critical because the Gold in question is the wealth and property of the Zambian people. Therefore, we do not want Gold to be handled the same way as Mukula,” said President Hichilema.

The Joint Venture between ZCCM-IH and Karma Mining and Rural Development Limited (KMRD) has been a subject of heated debate with a majority including traditional leaders calling on the pf to reverse the deal and allow local and indigenous Zambians get actively involved in the venture.

UPND MEDIA TEAM