THE Socialist Party has demanded an immediate withdrawal of the more than 100 per cent electricity tariff increase by the Energy Regulation Board.

The leftist party has also demanded that the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) board be dissolved.

Socialist Party general secretary and 2021 running mate, Dr Cosmas Musumali, observed that the PF government was dragging Zambia into a calamity where public debt, currency depreciation, a failed food production system and energy crisis were combining to destroy millions of livelihoods.

Dr Musumali, an economist, added that in the midst of all that, sheer incompetency and deep-rooted corruption made solutions seem impossible.

On Thursday night, ERB board chairman Raymond Mpundu announced that electricity tariffs for commercial and domestic consumers had been increased.

The increase is about 113 per cent for domestic consumers while 49 per cent is for commercial consumers.

New electricity tariffs would be effected on New Year’s day.

For fuel prices, a litre of petrol is now at K17.62 from K15.98, a litre of diesel is worth K15.59 from K14.23, a litre of kerosene has moved to K15.39 from K13.02 and Low Sulphur Gas (LSG), per litre, is now at K17.88 from K16.52.

These prices became effective at midnight, Friday.

Dr Musumali described these increments as: “a toxic and painful New Year present” by President Edgar Lungu’s government.

“An increase in fuel prices by 10 per cent as well as in electricity tariffs by 22 per cent and 49 per cent for domestic and commercial consumers respectively; we foresaw it,” Dr Musumali said in a statement on behalf of the Central Committee of the Socialist Party. “We previously alluded to it, but much more significantly, we had warned against such a decision! Apparently, our well-meant advice continues to fall on deaf ears.”

He noted that the drastic increases in electricity tariffs were supposed to help Zesco operate efficiently and viably.

Dr Musumali, however, complained that the fact remained that Zesco was a political cash-cow.

“The petty-bourgeois political leadership of this country has continued to abuse this institution for decades. The privatisation of many other parastatals under the MMD government in the 1990s left Zesco as a lone cash-cow,” he explained.

“With elections coming in 2021, no serious transformation will be undertaken to change the status quo.”

Dr Musumali said the Socialist Party also noted that the mining sector, that consumes the biggest share of electricity at 50.9 per cent, would continue paying the low tariffs it had continued to enjoy for years.

“It has been exempted from this tariff increase! It is impossible to tackle Zesco’s economic woes, without addressing the pervasive arrangement and faulty logic underlying bulk purchasing,” Dr Musumali explained, adding that the 49 per cent commercial tariff increase would hurt business activities.

“This is especially the case for small-scale businesses that were on the verge of collapse due to erratic power supply. However, the commercial sector consumes only about 14 per cent of the generated power but has, since 2015, continued to increase its installed self-generation capacity.”

He added that the domestic consumer of electricity was the biggest loser and victim of the tariff increase.

“A 200 per cent increase is massive and immoral given all other economic constraints the Zambian masses are facing. It is apparent that President Edgar Lungu is choosing to protect the profit interests of the mines above the welfare and livelihoods of the Zambian masses,” Dr Musumali regretted.

“If the aim of this decision is to send a signal message to the IMF and other donors that have insisted on economic viable tariffs, then it is far from achieving that objective – without drastic organisational changes to Zesco and the faulty arrangements with the mines.”

He pointed out further that if hiking electricity tariffs was about attracting more foreign direct investment in the energy sector, “then it is equally naïve.”

“There is more to the creation of the requisite economic and legal environment than lop-sided tariff adjustments – the operators of Maamba Collieries can offer generous advice based on their experiences. It’s a shameful lesson in incompetency and arrogance of our policy-makers,” said Dr Musumali.

“The Socialist Party therefore demands the following: 1. an immediate withdrawal of the electricity tariff increase, 2. dissolution of the ERB Board, 3. postponement of tariff adjustments pending the completion of the proposed “cost of service study” that would help ascertain the real cost of producing power and the determination of appropriate tariffs [and] 4. inclusion of the mining sector in tariff adjustments.”