www.mof.gov.zm

The Ministry of Finance takes this opportunity to share information on first quarter budget performance.

Revenues, grants, and domestic financing totalled K18.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Of this amount, total revenue and grant collections amounted to K15.32 billion, 0.11 percent above the projected K15.31 billion for the quarter. Tax revenue accounted for K11.87 billion, non-tax K3.18 billion, grants K271.96 million, and K2.8 billion came from domestic financing.

1) At K7.1 billion against a target of K5.8 billion, income tax collection was above target by 23 percent. This was mostly driven by company tax from the mining sector and positive performance of pay as you earn.

2) Value Added Tax collection of K2.74 billion against a target of K4.04 billion was below by 32 percent. This is due to the general slowdown in economic activities caused by the COVID-19. To counter this negative development and assist companies and businesses to manage their cash flows during this period, the Government has implemented several economic stimulus measures – including waiving tax penalties and interest on outstanding liabilities resulting from the negative impact of COVID-19.

3) Insurance Premium Levy collections amounted to K30.76 million against a target of K38.74 million. Collections were below target by 21 percent due to decisions by a considerable number of insurance consumers to downgrade their policy preferences from comprehensive to third party.

4) At K1.89 billion, Customs and Excise Duty collections were above the target of K1.86 billion by 2 percent. This was on account of increased imports during the first quarter.

5) Collection of Export Duties reached K88.8 million between January and March 2020 against a target of K52.99 million. The 68 percent above target performance is attributed to the increase in exports of precious metals and copper.

6) Non-Tax Revenue collections reached K3.18 billion against a target of K2.74 billion. The positive performance is attributed to a dividend received from the Bank of Zambia and improved collection efficiencies by Ministries, Provinces and Agencies such as National Road Fund Agency and the Road Traffic and Safety Agency. Collections from this revenue stream were above target by 16 percent.

7) Between January and March 2020, grants from Cooperating Partners totalled K271.97 million and the major beneficiaries were Ministries of Health, General Education, Fisheries and Livestock, and National Development Planning.

JANUARY TO MARCH 2020 EXPENDITURE PERFORMANCE – Expenditure during the first quarter of 2020 amounted to K17.4 billion of which K14.8 billion was financed from domestic resources while K304.9 million was foreign financed.

1) Personal Emoluments accounted for 36.9 percent of total expenditure in the period under review. K6.4 billion was released to cater for salaries, third-party payments and allowances for officials in Zambia’s missions abroad.

2) The K1.5 billion released for general government operations accounted for 8.5 percent of total expenditure; notable of which was K197.7 million allocated to Drugs and Medical supplies, K133 million for foreign financed activities, K41.4 million for Census and K20 million for the Compensation Fund.

3) Debt service payments between January and March 2020 reached K6.4 billion, therefore, accounting for 36.6 percent of total expenditure. In that period, domestic debt service payments totalled K3.7 billion – including K665.8 million principal repayments on government securities. On the other hand, external debt service reached K2.7 billion with principal repayments amounting to K1.6 billion.

4) Subsides, Transfers and other Payments accounted for 8.4 percent of total expenditure. Notable expenditure from the K1.5 billion released in this category include K241 million given to public universities, K103.8 million which went to hospitals, K170 million to Grant Aided Institutions, and K144 million to revenue generating institutions under the Appropriation-in-Aid Mechanism.

K282.6 million was given to the Zambia Revenue Authority while K196.5 million went towards the Local Government Equalisation Fund, K20 million to the Farmer Input Support Programme and K10 million for Food Security Pack. Further, transfers and subsidies from cooperating partners accounted for K171.2 million expenditure.

5) Under the social benefits category, K522 million was released representing 3 percent of total expenditure for the period January to March 2020. Of this amount, K500 million was allocated to reduction of the pension fund financing gap while K22 million went towards the Social Cash Transfer Programme.

6) Transactions in non-financial assets amounted to K845 million, thereby translating into 4.8 percent of total expenditure. Notable expenditure under this category included K703.7 million for road infrastructure, K56 million for the rural electrification programme, K43.3 million for ordinary capital items, and K37 million for the Food Reserve Agency.

7) Transactions in financial assets & liabilities accounted for 1.8 percent of total expenditures at K310.9 million. The entire amount went towards dismantling liabilities.

CONCLUSION

As stated by the His Excellency the President and reiterated by the Minister of Finance on many occasions during internal consultative processes, the public service is called upon to exert their best talents not only to optimise performance and outcomes but also to ensure that the scarce resources are used for intended purposes and with utmost attention to obtaining sustainable value for money.

The Ministry of Finance takes this opportunity to thank development partners, local and international, who have supplemented the Government’s efforts in financing the country’s development needs despite the crisis that has been set on the world by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the Ministry of Finance will continue to assess the situation and implement appropriate economic stimulus and sustainability measures. We will regularly inform the public on intervening measures taken to stabilize the economy.

Issued by:

Fredson K. Yamba

Secretary to the Treasury

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Email: [email protected]