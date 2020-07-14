

By LOmphande Phiri

Stakeholders have again rejected the revised nomination fees for the 2021 general elections recently announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ-.

According to the latest proposals, male aspiring presidential candidates are expected to pay K100, 000 from K150, 000 while female, youth and disabled will have to pay K80, 000 from the earlier proposed K120, 000.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, National Democratic Congress –NDC- leader, Chishimba Kambwili says the fees are still prohibitive and has asked the ecz to avoid capitalizing on elections and allow the treasury to fund the electoral process.

And the Young African Leaders Initiative –YALI-governance advisor Isaac Mwanza is suggesting that the commission reverts back to the 2016 nomination fees in order for the process to be participatory.

Meanwhile, the Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services –GEARS- Initiative Zambia Executive Director Macdonald Chipenzi says the disparities in the fees are discriminatory and still high for an ordinary participant.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has since sent the proposals to the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue which is representing some political parties.

PHOENIX FM NEWS