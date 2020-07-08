Comedian Rickey Smiley’s daughter is in hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after she was caught in a crossfire following a road rage incident in Houston, Texas on Sunday night.

Aaryn Smiley’s car was shot up at a traffic light while she was on her way to get food from a Whataburger joint. Three other men in another car were also injured and their wounds are also thought to be non life threatening.

“I wasn’t even going to say anything about this. I’ve been dealing with this all morning, sitting up here with butterflies in my stomach trying to do the show.

“My youngest daughter was shot last night,” Smiley said on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday. “She’s in the hospital right now… I’m just so angry.”

Smiley said he had been woken up by text messages telling him his daughter was injured the following morning. He has not been able to see his daughter because of Covid-19 hospital regulations.

“I go to bed around 8:30 or 9 o’clock, and I woke up to text messages,” Smiley recalled. “The fact that she’s laying up in the hospital and probably going to have to go into surgery… She’s just crying, she’s scared, I can’t get to her and I just hate it.”

Smiley has since shared on social media that his daughter made it out of surgery.

In a statement to USA TODAY, the Houston Police Department confirmed the incident that happened at 6898 South Freeway in Houston Sunday night.

“The three men were in a vehicle at a stop light…when an unknown vehicle passed them,” the Houston police statement said.

“The occupant(s) of the vehicle began shooting multiple times, wounding the three men. A female passenger in an unrelated vehicle was also struck.”

In an Instagram story Aaryn shared a picture of her blood stained car seats, while noting that she would not be able to walk for a while because of nerve damage.

“This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me. I won’t be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage,” she wrote.