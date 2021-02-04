RIGGING SUGGESTION THROWS FATHER LUPUPA INTO THE FLYING PAN

ZAMBIANS have cast aside their respect for acclaimed Catholic priest Father Lastone Lupupa following his suggestion that it’s better to rig an election than to “allow some people to govern”.

Zambia is due to hold a general elections this August in which incumbent President Edgar Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema of the opposition UPND are largely viewed as front runners.

In a brief and undated video which has now been shared widely on the internet, Father Lupupa of Matero Parish is heard saying; “it’s better for us to rig an election than allow some people to govern”.

Apparently, Father Lupupa was preaching to his congregants and his sermon was about love and forgiveness.

The priest said “some people” would never go to State House because they were arrogant, vengeful and “full of themselves”.

He said the same people were threatening to jail their predecessors instead of promising forgiveness.

Although Father Lupupa did not mention names of the people whose election should be rigged, many have seen his message to have been targeted at Hichilema.

Father Lupupa’s video only surfaced on Facebook and other internet platforms on Wednesday sparking angry reactions from Zambians including his followers.

The comments were unforgiving.

One Facebook user said Father Lupupa’s statement was a consequence of being called a father when one does not have children.

Another one commented; “This is total stupidity for a man who claims to be gods servant to preach hatred and encourage evil doings in church like this, it’s better you join politics than this”.

“When the church openly supports rigging election even the devil is shocked about this statement,” another Facebook user commented

Thousands more other Zambians took to Social media disapproving and blasting Father Lupupa.

Others said Father Lupupa’s suggestion to rig elections was inspired by lack of understanding of the possible chaos that could be caused by a rigged election.

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops is yet to comment on Father Lupupa’s suggestion.

(Source: Kalemba)