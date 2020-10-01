RIGGING THROUGH A ROTTEN BOGUS VOTER REGISTRATION PROCESS AIDED BY THE ECZ

We thought Bill 10 was the worst thing PF had planned up their sleeves, but that was just phase 1.

Phase 2 was the discriminatory issuance of NRC’S which is even worse than Bill 10. Where NRC’S are favorably given in among certain tribes and denied to others.

Phase 3, which is the worst of the three is the manipulation of the voters roll being spear headed by the ECZ, by registering more voters in some regions of country where PF enjoys pockets of support and limiting registration in the regions where the PF is weak.

The only way they can achieve this is by ;

1: Throwing away the current voter register which has 6 million voters on it.

2: Controlling the number of voter registrations in each region of the country.

These are the two tasks that the Nshindano led ECZ has been given.

Once they achieve these two goals there will be no need for them to even stuff ballot boxes in 2021.

The election is being rigged right now in 2020 and not in 2021.