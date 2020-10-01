RIGGING THROUGH A ROTTEN BOGUS VOTER REGISTRATION PROCESS AIDED BY THE ECZ
We thought Bill 10 was the worst thing PF had planned up their sleeves, but that was just phase 1.
Phase 2 was the discriminatory issuance of NRC’S which is even worse than Bill 10. Where NRC’S are favorably given in among certain tribes and denied to others.
Phase 3, which is the worst of the three is the manipulation of the voters roll being spear headed by the ECZ, by registering more voters in some regions of country where PF enjoys pockets of support and limiting registration in the regions where the PF is weak.
The only way they can achieve this is by ;
1: Throwing away the current voter register which has 6 million voters on it.
2: Controlling the number of voter registrations in each region of the country.
These are the two tasks that the Nshindano led ECZ has been given.
Once they achieve these two goals there will be no need for them to even stuff ballot boxes in 2021.
The election is being rigged right now in 2020 and not in 2021.
Now we can believe what seer 1 predicted. He explained the current happenings sometime back. He explained how they would attempt defrachise the voters in the opposition strong holds by giving them faught machines, increase power cuts, sometimes shortage registration materials. But he assured us that even with all this pf will not remain in power.
Wow to those civil servants who are accomplices in all these maniuvours, the politician has his own immunities. Shame on you the civil servants for you will loose all your benefits and you will spend the last part of your lives in jail. Be warned and be wise as to take hid.
The ECZ ought to be concerned with its standing and reputation with all stakeholders. It does itself a disservice by failing to engage with the spectrum of its constituency.