RESIDENTS of Mushindamo district on Saturday ran amok and burnt a police camp after a Zambia National Service (ZNS) truck hit into a motorbike and killed two people on the spot.

The accident happened between 10:00 hours and 11:00 hours at Mushindamo police checkpoint on the Solwezi-Kipushi border road near Mushindamo Girls Technical Secondary School.The accident victims were a 15-year-old rider and his 43-year-old pillion, who both died on the spot.

Mushindamo district administrative officer Oscar Mugala confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.“There was a road traffic accident in Mushindamo which happened on Saturday in which a ZNS truck bashed two people who were on a motorbike and they died on the spot,” Mr Mugala said.

After receiving information, Mr Mugala rushed to the area on Sunday to check on the situation, which he described as calm.“It was tense and we just rushed there to check on the situation to see if it was still bad and get the actual story from the officers that were there.

But we found that the situation had already come back to normal,” Mr Mugala said.He said the bodies of the two accident victims were transported to Solwezi, where the funerals are being held.“That is the more reason why the tension could not go on, but if the funerals were still in Mushindamo, it could have been something else.“But they burnt the camp of the police, although the fire did not go very far.

They [police officers] managed to extinguish it,” Mr Mugala said.He said the bodies of the two victims are in Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.And when contacted for a comment, North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase confirmed receiving a report on the fracas but he could not give more details to avoid jeopardising investigations.“Yes I received that report, but it has been withheld to deal with the tension in the area.

So far, calm has returned to the area, but we are still monitoring the situation on the ground,” Mr Njase said.