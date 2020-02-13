Patriotic Front Party Media Director Sunday Chanda has accused the United Party for National Development of Sponsoring ritual killings in the Country.
Mr. Chanda says the PF intelligence information has unearthed information that the UPND and it’s Leader Hakainde Hichilema are behind the Ritual Killings.
Speaking to Zambian Watch shortly after forwarding a Statement to Chanda Nonde, Sunday Chanda says some of the suspects arrested in connection with the gas attacks that are spreading across the country are saying that Hichilema is the one sponsoring them.
He has however refused to inform Zambian Watch were the Police are keeping some of the suspects in connection with gassing in the Country.
“The suspect identified using his street name as sniper by his peers on the copperbelt says the UPND recruited him and many others around the country through Mr Ngalande of Lusaka”.
“Mr Mwangala Ngalande is currently in police custody and appeared in court this January facing charges of treason and planning to assassinate President Edgar Lungu and other senior government leaders. We have information that Mr. Hichilema is sponsoring this whole thing” he said.
“Sniper was arrested alongside 10 other suspects on the copperbelt and has pointed out UPND as the main funders of the whole operation.”
SOURCE: Zambian Watch
THIS NOW CONFIRMS THE WISPERS WE ARE HEARING, THIS GASSING THING IS AN ELABORATE PLAN BY PF TO FINALLY LINK HH TO TREASONABLE ACTIVITIES. WE HAVE BEEN HEARING THAT THE GASSING ON THE CB PROV IS ORCASTRATED BY PF. WE HAVE HAD OUR SUSPICIONS ABOUT WHERE ALL THIS MATTER COULD BE HEADING TO BUT WE HAVE HAD NO ANSWER. NOW WITH THIS PROPAGANDA BY THIS PF IDIOT WHO THINKS ONLY HIM HAS BRAINS, WE ARE CLOSE TO GETTING THE TRUTH. JUST A LITTLE MORE DIGGING BY THE UPND MEDIA TEAM CAN EASILY GET TO THE BOTTOM OF THIS MATTER.
The PF must be stopped in all their tracks towards declaring themselves winners of the 2021 general elections. They have been saying HH will never rule, how do they know? They get their confidence from their evil plans. First they got juju from Seer1, it doesn’t seem it will work for them, it has been exposed. Next they plan to assassinate HH but it doesn’t seem to work, they failed for 127 days HH in Mukobeko, they failed in Sesheke, they failed at his house to kill him. In Chilubi, they were chagrined when HH smartly complied to their evil instruction to leave the island, they thought he would resist, they wanted him to resist so that they can do harm to him. It has failed. Now they are on Bill 10, it doesn’t seem to be working!! Bill 10, is now toilet paper. Their their plan to paint HH a TRIBALIST is failing, backfiring terribly against them. Presently, the whole nation has come to know that PF are diehard TRIBALISTS!!! THAT IS APART FROM BEING SATANISTS!!! What more that for long the nation has known that PF are CORRUPT, CONMEN AND WOMEN, VIOLENT, GREEDY AND OUTRIGHT THIEVES!!! SO AGAINST ALL THIS, SUNDAY CHANDA IS RUNNING OUT OF IDEAS, TIME IS TICKING TOWARDS 2021 AND THE CONTENTS OF HIS CRANIAL CAVITY…, THAT OLD BRAIN IS NOW IN PANIC MODE. He and his cronies who live by licking the dirty boots of their paymaster, have the imaginable task of ensuring that the PF DIVILISH assertions that HH WILL NEVER RULE are fullfilled.
What a task!!! Who is gonna have the last laugh?
Seeing that all plans are failing, they are now trying their last defense line.. TO FIND A WAY TO HAVE HH OUT OF THE 2021 ELECTIONS. the WISPERS that the gassing episodes that started in Chingola are PF stage managed stuff appear to be getting consolidated by this article by SUNDAY TELL-LIES CHANDA. A process deliberately taken slowly so that when finally the plan reaches maturity stage, then they should strike, arrest HH, accuse him of being behind the gassing of people with a view to incite an uprising. Then they will charge HH of treason, a non bailable offence. This is all so that he is out of the elections next year. IT WILL NOT WORK.
TO SUNDAY CHANDA I SAY YOUR TIME IS OVER. YOUR PF IS GOING 2021 WHETHER VIOLENCE BY YOU OR NOT. YOUR PROPAGANDA WILL NOT HELP YOU AND THOSE YOU ARE PAID TO DEFEND. THE TIDE IS NOT ON YOUR SIDE JUST AS MUCH AS IT CANNOT BE ON THE SIDE OF TRIBALISTS AND SATANISTS LIKE YOU AND YOUR PF. ITS TIME TO ACCEPT THE REALITY THAT YOUR SONG THAT HH WILL NEVER RULE IS FAILING,
HH WILL BE YOUR BOSS IN FEW MONTHS TIME. PREPARE FOR REPURCURSIONS.
Sunday Chanda is on a suicide mission. He allowed corruption money to corrupt his mind and now is now being used to negotiate a dangerous path that will effectively lead him to an early grave. HH is far beyond this thing your sponsors are orchastrating again the man they are so scared of. Sunday Chanda must be reminded of the late Chanda Chimba and his crusade against the late Micheal Sata. Sunday Chanda will certainly end up the same way.
Ndipo HH uyu is giving pipo sleepless nights…kkkkkkkkk.When your time is up,It is just up.The more you mbwatambwata…the more you expose yourself to the public.How many times have you accused HH of this n that Sunday chanda? Even those who used to to buy into your proganda now just laugh at you.pipo have reached a stage of not believing you any more. This a clear indication that you have run out of ideas for discrediting HH. Think of another strategy not these cheap ones so that you can still have a job.We know you are worried about your job n other vices…please we are now tired of these cheap kind of politicking…you no longer inspire Sunday chanda.
Dear Parents, never give your children names like SUNDAY!
These names mean trouble. Just take a look at Sunday Chanda and Sunday Sinyangwe. Does that ring a bell?
Sunday stop the nonsense! You know very well who is behind all this and you think we are idiots! You must a fool to think that we will buy this nonsense!!
Can UPND Sue you so that you can expose your PF militia for the atrocities being committed!!
In chingola chinese Nationals were training comandos and they were arested by police, where are they ? a foreigner would not do that without the permition of the Gvt. they were training PF carders. any thing to do with PF it is concealed , hiden . That case has died a netural death . the problem with Zambians they forget easly . Police can you tell us where thearested chinese and pf carders are? Sunday Chanda is a gun aimed at killing HH and UPND. Don’t take him Lightly. take this idiot to court
This idiot called Saturday or Wednesday is a full and confirmed idiot. Their plan was known a long time ago when they bought Riot Vehicles for Police, which serious Government buy riot vehicles in advance if riots are not planned by them? This is a new zero option by stupid idiots thinking they can once again fool the people of Zambia using long known and exposed methods. Atase bangwele! If your fellow idiots failed in the past, what makes you think you will succeed by the same idiotic methods?