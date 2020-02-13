Patriotic Front Party Media Director Sunday Chanda has accused the United Party for National Development of Sponsoring ritual killings in the Country.

Mr. Chanda says the PF intelligence information has unearthed information that the UPND and it’s Leader Hakainde Hichilema are behind the Ritual Killings.

Speaking to Zambian Watch shortly after forwarding a Statement to Chanda Nonde, Sunday Chanda says some of the suspects arrested in connection with the gas attacks that are spreading across the country are saying that Hichilema is the one sponsoring them.

He has however refused to inform Zambian Watch were the Police are keeping some of the suspects in connection with gassing in the Country.

“The suspect identified using his street name as sniper by his peers on the copperbelt says the UPND recruited him and many others around the country through Mr Ngalande of Lusaka”.

“Mr Mwangala Ngalande is currently in police custody and appeared in court this January facing charges of treason and planning to assassinate President Edgar Lungu and other senior government leaders. We have information that Mr. Hichilema is sponsoring this whole thing” he said.

“Sniper was arrested alongside 10 other suspects on the copperbelt and has pointed out UPND as the main funders of the whole operation.”

SOURCE: Zambian Watch