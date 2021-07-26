For Immediate Release

ROAN RESIDENTS SHUN KAMBWILI’S RALLIES

Monday 26:07:21

PF cadre Chishimba Kambwil’s anticipated mammoth mobilisation programme in Roan Constituency was shunned by residents forcing organisers to ferry attendees from Luanshya central.

Roan constituency which was once Kambwil’s bedroom is now his worst nightmare as residents have switched their support to a more reliable political direction of the UPND alliance.

Making a fool of himself,the former opposition power house opted to start throwing PF regalia to people in order to get their attention.

Knowing that his popularity and political life is no more,Kambwili opted to fly to the area instead of using a car…Who goes to his backyard in a chopper?Wasn’t this supposed be the right time for a ‘popular’ politician to drive through ‘Yard’ and wave at his people?

For the avoidance of doubt, uku, ekupwa kwa Imbwili. He avoided to be booed so the only option was to fly but the residents of Roan will never be fooled again,they now know that it was initially not Imbwili but just an over grown wild cat.

Through out his meetings his only message was to speak I’ll of President Hakainde Hichilema, but people have already decided to vote change come August 12,2021.

Issued by: NDC Media Department