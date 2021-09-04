ROBBERS STEAL K590,000 FROM CHINESE BUSINESSMAN IN KITWE AFTER DEFLATING HIS CAR

Robbers have stolen over K590,000 from a Chinese National in Kitwe after they allegedly deflated his motor vehicle.

The incident happened yesterday at Kitwe’s Garden Court hotel.

Copperbelt Police Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Chambwa has confirmed the development in an interview.

He said the Chinese National who has been identified as Xiao Xungli had just withdrawn the said amount from Eco Bank and went straight to Garden Court Hotel.

Mr. Chambwa said the complainant while driving a Toyota Fortuner regurgitation number BCB 9288 went into the rooms with a laptop bag containing the said amount of money.

He said upon returning, he decided to drive off but realized the left tire was deflated.

“He stepped out of the vehicle and left the bag in the passagngers seat to check the tire and after finishing everything, he went back to the vehicle but surprisingly he did not find the bag containing the money,” Mr. Chambwa explained.

He added that the complainant also realized that a vehicle that was parked next, a Toyota Runx unregistered had already driven out.

Mr. Chambwa said the complainant suspected the Runx that had driven out had been trailing him until they went away with the money.

He said police have not yet made any arrest but investigations have been launched in the matter.-ZR