ROBBERY: GUNS AND MORE MONEY RECOVERED

Police in Nakonde have recovered more money and guns from Jason Simbeye, one of the two armed robbers who attacked Manyanya shopping complex last Friday.

The suspect led a team of officers around 03:00hrs to Chitambi village where he was keeping the guns and money in the house of his brother in-law, Chrispin Siame who is on the run.

Police say three AK47 riffles by 58 rounds of ammunition with serial numbers 2364 x 18 rounds, 56/1 x 19 rounds and 831/17 x rounds.

K9,000 has been recovered from the suspect’s 54-year-old mother, Theresa Nakaundi of Kaombwe village.

Simbeye told Police that he gave his mother the money to build a house on the day the crime was committed.

Also recovered are 8 headsocks and a hammer as investigations into the case continue.

Just 24 hours after the robbery, police recovered K50,570 out of the K81,672, alleged to have been stolen.

Toyota Mark X with registration number BAP 428, a knife, a screwdriver, two mobile phones, and other clothes were also reclaimed.